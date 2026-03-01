From Burj Al Arab to Palm Jumeirah: Iran retaliation hits Dubai's iconic skyline

Some of Dubai's most iconic landmarks and infrastructure hubs were affected on Saturday after Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes following joint US-Israeli attacks on Tehran.

Explosions were reported across parts of the city, triggering fires, injuries, and the suspension of flight operations.

Dubai was targeted despite having no US bases.

Air defence systems were activated as missiles and drones were intercepted over the skyline. While several projectiles were stopped mid-air, falling debris caused damage at key civilian locations.

Jebel Ali Port

At Jebel Ali Port, debris from an intercepted missile sparked a fire at one of the berths. Emergency crews were deployed immediately, and no injuries were reported.

"Dubai authorities confirm that debris resulting from an aerial interception caused a fire at one of the berths at Jebel Ali Port," Dubai's media office wrote on X. "Dubai Civil Defense teams responded immediately and are continuing their efforts to fully extinguish the fire. No injuries have been reported."

Burj Al Arab

The sail-shaped Burj Al Arab in the Jumeirah area also sustained minor damage. Authorities said a drone was intercepted, and debris caused a small fire on the building's outer facade. Dubai's media office said that a drone was intercepted, and debris caused a minor fire on the Burj Al Arab's outer facade.

Operations at Dubai International Airport were disrupted after part of a concourse suffered minor damage. Four airport staff members were injured in the incident.

"Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and are managing the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities. Four staff sustained injuries and received prompt medical attention. Due to contingency plans already in place, most of the terminals were previously cleared of passengers," the media office said.

Palm Jumeirah

A building in Palm Jumeirah caught fire during the strikes. Four individuals were injured and transferred to medical facilities after emergency teams secured the site.

Flights Suspended

Following the incidents, authorities suspended flight operations at both Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport. "All flight operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC) are suspended until further notice," the authorities said. "Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport at this time and to contact their respective airlines directly for the latest updates regarding their flights."

February 28, 2026

Reuters reported that authorities at Zayed International Airport confirmed one death and seven injuries in a drone attack. The incident claimed the life of an Asian national.