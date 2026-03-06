India issues advisory for nationals in Qatar: How to stay safe, exit option through Saudi Arabia

The Embassy of India in Doha issued a fresh advisory urging Indian nationals in Qatar to remain indoors and strictly follow safety instructions issued by local authorities amid the current security situation.

In a post on X (formally twitter) on March 6, the Embassy said residents should stay in safe locations, avoid unnecessary travel, and keep away from windows and exposed areas in line with guidance issued by Qatar’s Ministry of Interior Qatar.

“In view of the current security situation, all Indians in Qatar are requested to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Qatari authorities,” the embassy said in the advisory issued at 11:00 hrs Doha time on March 6.

Advisory

(1100 hrs - Doha Time, March 6, 2026)



Qatar airspace closed

The Embassy also confirmed that Qatar’s airspace remains closed, with flight operations temporarily suspended. National carrier Qatar Airways is expected to provide the next update on flight operations on March 7 at 09:00 hrs Doha time.

Passengers have been advised to remain in contact with their respective airlines for further information regarding travel plans.

Visa extensions announced

According to the advisory, Qatar’s interior ministry has extended all categories of entry visas that have expired or are about to expire for one month, effective from February 28, with the possibility of further extensions depending on developments.

Exit option through Saudi Arabia

For emergency departures, Indian nationals can currently exit Qatar through the Salwa land border crossing into Saudi Arabia.

The embassy said Indians holding valid US, UK or Schengen visas that have been used at least once can obtain a visa on arrival in Saudi Arabia. Others wishing to travel through the country must apply for a Saudi visa through the standard procedures.

Assistance for stranded transit passengers

The embassy has also opened a registration facility for Indian nationals stranded in Qatar on transit who need help obtaining a temporary Saudi transit visa.

Eligible travellers must have confirmed onward tickets from Saudi Arabia and provide copies of their incoming tickets to Qatar and confirmed departure tickets from Saudi Arabia while registering.

The embassy said it may take at least 48 hours to facilitate such requests, and travellers will have to arrange their own logistics to reach the Salwa border crossing and onward departure airports.

24x7 helpline

The Embassy of India in Doha said it remains available round the clock for the welfare of the Indian community. Emergency assistance can be sought through its 24x7 helpline numbers or via email.