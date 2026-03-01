Inside LUCAS: The $35,000 US kamikaze drone now used in US-Israel-Iran war

The United States has deployed a new class of low-cost attack drones for the first time in combat, marking a shift in how the US military approaches drone warfare. The platform, known as the LUCAS drone, is being used as part of a broader US military campaign in the Middle East.
Here is an explainer on what the system is, why it matters, and how it is being used.
What is the LUCAS attack drone?
The Low‑cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS) is a low-cost, one-way attack drone developed by the US defense startup SpektreWorks.
The drone was unveiled in late 2025, and the latest deployment marks its first operational use in combat.
Where is it being used?
The drones are currently being used by United States Central Command as part of Operation Epic Fury, also referred to as Operation Roaring Lion.
The system is being operated by Task Force Scorpion Strike, a unit established to accelerate the fielding of inexpensive drone technology for frontline forces.
According to CENTCOM, this marks the first time the US military has used one-way attack drones in combat in this way.
Why the US built the LUCAS drone
The LUCAS platform is reverse-engineered from the Iranian-designed Shahed‑136, which has been widely used by Russia in the Russia‑Ukraine War and by Iranian-backed militias across the Middle East.
These drones have demonstrated a key advantage: they are cheap and easy to produce in large numbers.
By building its own version, the US military aims to:
US officials say the system allows American forces to respond with “low-cost retribution” in drone-heavy battlefields.
Key specifications
The LUCAS drone is derived from the FLM‑136 target drone model developed by SpektreWorks.
Important characteristics include:
The explosive payload is estimated to deliver roughly twice the yield of a Hellfire missile, according to defense analysts.
How the drone is launched
The LUCAS system is designed to be flexible in deployment, allowing it to be launched from multiple platforms:
In December, a LUCAS drone was successfully launched from the USS Santa Barbara (LCS‑32), an Independence-class littoral combat ship, during an exercise in the Arabian Gulf.
Why it could change drone warfare
The introduction of the LUCAS drone reflects a broader shift in US military strategy:
At around $35,000 per unit, the system is far cheaper than many US precision munitions, potentially allowing the Pentagon to deploy hundreds or thousands of drones in a single campaign.