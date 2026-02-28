As tensions between Iran and Israel escalate, Tehran’s ballistic missile programme has moved to the centre of the strategic conversation. Over decades of sanctions and isolation, Iran has invested heavily in indigenous missile development, building what analysts widely describe as one of the largest missile arsenals in the Middle East.

Here’s a closer look at what that arsenal includes — and what it can realistically do.

What are Iran’s main ballistic missile types?

Short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs)

Iran’s short-range systems form the backbone of its operational inventory. Key examples include the Fateh-110 and the Zolfaghar, both solid-fuel missiles designed for quicker launch preparation and improved survivability.

These missiles generally have ranges between 300 km and 700 km, making them suitable for targeting regional adversaries and military installations close to Iran’s borders. Their solid-fuel design allows for greater mobility and faster deployment compared to older liquid-fuel systems.

Medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBMs)

Iran’s medium-range systems are the ones that draw the most international scrutiny. Among them:

Shahab-3

Ghadr

Emad

These missiles typically have ranges of 1,000-2,000 km. The Shahab-3, derived from North Korean designs, marked a turning point in Iran’s strategic reach. Later variants such as the Ghadr and Emad reportedly offer improved accuracy and range.

How far can Iran’s ballistic missiles reach?

Iran’s longest-range operational ballistic missiles are believed to reach up to around 2,000 km. This range places all of Israel within reach from Iranian territory.

Beyond Israel, such range also covers parts of southeastern Europe, the Arabian Peninsula and US bases across the Gulf region. Tehran has stated in the past that it voluntarily capped its missile range at about 2,000 km, though Western analysts continue to monitor developments closely.

Which missiles in Tehran’s stockpile can threaten Israel?

Missiles in the Shahab-3 class and its upgraded variants — including Ghadr and Emad — are widely assessed as capable of reaching Israeli territory.

Solid-fuel systems such as the Zolfaghar, while shorter in range, could also pose a threat if deployed from allied territories closer to Israel. Iran’s evolving accuracy, manoeuvrable re-entry vehicle claims, and precision-guided developments further shape the threat calculus.

However, military effectiveness depends on multiple factors: accuracy, payload type, missile defence interception rates and launch survivability.

What role do missile cities play in Iran’s strategy?

Iran has periodically unveiled footage of what it calls underground “missile cities” — hardened tunnel networks designed to store and launch missiles.

These facilities serve several purposes:

Enhance survivability against pre-emptive strikes

Enable rapid launch capability

Project deterrence through strategic messaging

By dispersing and concealing launch assets, Tehran aims to complicate any adversary’s targeting calculus and strengthen its second-strike potential.

How do Iranian missiles compare with other regional powers?

In scale, Iran’s missile force is among the largest in the Middle East. Unlike some Gulf states that rely heavily on imported Western systems, Iran has focused on domestic production — partly out of necessity due to sanctions.

Compared to Israel, which is believed to possess advanced missile defence systems such as Iron Dome and Arrow, Iran’s strength lies more in quantity, dispersal and regional reach.

Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations operate Chinese- or US-supplied ballistic missiles, but Iran’s programme stands out for its integration with allied non-state actors and regional deterrence strategy.

Iran’s ballistic missile arsenal is central to its deterrence posture against Israel and the wider region. While it does not possess intercontinental-range missiles, its 2,000-km-class systems are sufficient to shape the strategic balance in any direct confrontation.