'Iran enriched Uranium for 9 atom bombs': Netanyahu's big claim after Israel strikes Iranian nuclear, military targets

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday made a huge claim against Iran as Operation Rising Lion continues to rage on. Netanyahu said that Iran has produced enough highly enriched uranium for 9 atom bombs.

On Friday, Israel launched strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders. Benjamin Netanyahu said that the operation against Iran "will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat".

"In recent years, Iran has produced enough uranium for nine atom bombs. Nine. In recent months, Iran has taken steps that it has never taken before. Steps to weaponise this enriched uranium," the Israel PM asserted in an official statement.

Netanyahu said that if not stopped, Iran could produce a nuclear weapon soon. He also called it a "clear and present danger to Israel's very survival".

Prime Minister Netanyahu:

"Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival.



This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat." pic.twitter.com/3c8oF1GCYa — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 13, 2025

"And if not stopped, Iran could produce a nuclear weapon in a very short time. It could be a year, it could be within a few months, or less than a year. This is a clear and present danger to Israel's very survival," the Israeli PM said.

He further said that Israeli forces "struck at the heart of Iran's nuclear enrichment program". Netanyahu said that as part of the strike, Iran's main enrichment facility in Natanz and leading nuclear scientists working on the Iranian bomb were attacked.

"We also struck at the heart of Iran's ballistic missile program".

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said in an interview to Fox News that Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb and that the States was hoping to get back to the negotiating table,

"Iran cannot have a nuclear bomb and we are hoping to get back to the negotiating table. We will see. There are several people in leadership that will not be coming back," Fox News quoted Trump as saying.

During this interview, he also said that he was informed in advance about Israel's strikes on Iran and the move was not a surprise to him.