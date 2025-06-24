Iran has launched fresh missiles, says IDF amid ceasefire between Iran and Israel

Just after US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, the Israeli Defense Forces claimed that Tehran launched a fresh barrage of missiles. The launch came after a promised Iranian halt to fire at 4 am local time in Tehran.

According to the Associated Press, alerts began going off on mobile phones in Tehran and sirens were sounded too. The public was urged to return to shelters. As per the news agency, at least one missile interception was seen in the sky over Jerusalem.

Just before the fresh attacks, citizens were allowed to leave their emergency shelters, as no further aggression was expected from Iran.

"A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat. Upon receiving an alert, the public is instructed to enter a protected space and remain there until further notice. Leaving the protected space is only permitted following an explicit directive. Continue to follow the instructions of the Home Front Command," said the IDF.

US President Donald Trump, on Monday, announced a complete ceasefire between Israel and Iran, potentially ending the 12-day conflict that caused millions to flee Tehran and raised concerns about further escalation in the region.

Israel, supported by the United States over the weekend, conducted attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities, accusing Tehran of nearing the capability to develop a nuclear weapon. Trump congratulated both countries for their stamina, courage, and intelligence in ending what he called "THE 12 DAY WAR," assuming everything proceeds as planned. An Iranian official earlier confirmed Tehran had agreed to a ceasefire, but the foreign minister stated hostilities would not cease unless Israel stopped its attacks. Abbas Araqchi said that if Israel halted its "illegal aggression" by 4 am Tehran time on Tuesday, Iran did not intend to continue its response afterwards.

No Israeli attacks on Iran have been reported since that time. Araqchi added that the final decision on ending military operations would be made later.

A senior White House official said Trump brokered the deal in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with Israel agreeing provided Iran did not launch further attacks. Trump suggested the ceasefire would begin in a staged process, allowing time to complete any ongoing missions. Iran denies having a nuclear weapons programme, but Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has said that if Iran wished to develop such weapons, world leaders would not be able to stop them.