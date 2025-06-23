Iran-Israel war: Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei condemned US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites and said that the “enemy must be punished”. The US attacked Iranian sites in an operation called ‘Operation Midnight Hammer’.

“The punishment continues. The Zionist enemy has made a big mistake, committed a big crime; it must be punished and it is being punished; it is being punished right now,” said Khamenei.

دشمن صهیونی یک اشتباه بزرگی کرده، یک جنایت بزرگی را مرتکب شده؛ باید مجازات بشود و دارد مجازات میشود؛ همین حالا دارد مجازات میشود.#الله_اکبر pic.twitter.com/wH6Wk9nNhJ — KHAMENEI.IR | فارسی 🇮🇷 (@Khamenei_fa) June 23, 2025

His ominous warning comes after the US conducted airstrikes against Iran's Fordow nuclear site, using 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs that caused visible damage even from space. ‘Operation Midnight Hammer’ involved seven B-2 bombers and over 125 military aircraft targeting three nuclear sites.

Experts are assessing the extent of the damage, with JD Vance stating that the strikes "really pushed their programme back by a very long time." However, UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi cautioned that it was not yet possible to fully evaluate the underground damage.

Reports indicate that Iran had moved most of its highly enriched uranium to an undisclosed location prior to the strikes. In response, Tehran launched missiles at Israel, causing injuries and destruction in Tel Aviv, although it has yet to retaliate directly against US bases.

US President Donald Trump described the damage as "monumental" and claimed to have "obliterated" Iran's main nuclear sites. Meanwhile, US military forces in the Middle East have increased security measures to protect troops from potential Iranian retaliation.

The decision to intervene militarily, joining Israel's efforts against Iran, marked a significant shift in US foreign policy. Although there were anti-war demonstrations in the US, officials maintain that further military action is not planned unless provoked. Marco Rubio stated, "We have other targets we can hit, but we achieved our objective. There are no planned military operations right now against Iran - unless they mess around."

Trump's comments on social media raised the issue of regime change in Iran, although administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance, stressed that the mission was "not and has not been about regime change”. The focus, they said, was on ending Iran's nuclear programme.

Vance emphasised that the US "had no interest in boots on the ground" and intended to pursue diplomatic solutions. The operation aimed to halt Iran's nuclear ambitions and initiate discussions for a long-term settlement. "Our view has been very clear that we don't want a regime change," Vance said.

The airstrikes put the Middle East on edge, with tensions high across a region already dealing with multiple conflicts. The precision of the military operation, described by Pete Hegseth as "a precision operation," highlights the US' strategic capabilities, but also underscores the potential for escalating conflict.