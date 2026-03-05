Iran missile strike hits Bahrain’s BAPCO refinery, causes 'limited material damage'

A massive explosion rocked Bahrain after an Iran ballistic missile reportedly struck the Bahrain Petroleum Company (BAPCO) oil refinery in Maameer, triggering large fires at one of the Gulf nation’s most critical energy facilities. Videos circulating on social media showed large flames and thick black smoke billowing from the refinery complex as emergency crews worked to control the blaze.

The strike is part of a broader wave of Iranian drone and missile attacks targeting sites linked to the United States Navy presence in the region, including the headquarters of the United States Fifth Fleet at Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

In a statement, the Bahrain Interior Ministry confirmed that one of its facilities in an industrial zone housing an oil refinery had been hit. "The fire that broke out in one of the facilities in Maameer, which was targeted by the Iranian aggression, has been brought under control. Limited material damage was reported, with no loss of life," it added in a follow up post.

MOI: The fire that broke out in one of the facilities in Maameer, which was targeted by the Iranian aggression, has been brought under control. Limited material damage was reported, with no loss of life. — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) March 5, 2026

“One facility in Maameer was targeted, and the relevant authorities are handling the incident,” the ministry said. A witness cited by AFP reported seeing smoke rising from the area shortly after the explosion.

🆘 Iran launched ballistic missile attack on #BAPCO refinery in #Bahrain.



The Bahrain Petroleum Company (BAPCO) operates Bahrain’s main refinery in Sitra, one of the key energy facilities in the Gulf, with processing capacity of around 380,000–400,000 barrels of oil per day. pic.twitter.com/cvJYYH17OG — News.Az (@news_az) March 5, 2026

The refinery is operated by Bahrain Petroleum Company, the kingdom’s national oil company and one of the oldest energy firms in the Gulf. Established in 1929, BAPCO was among the first companies to discover oil in the Arabian side of the Gulf and has played a central role in Bahrain’s energy sector and economy. The company manages upstream production, refining operations and fuel distribution in the country.

BAPCO’s main refinery, located in Sitra, is one of the largest in the region with a processing capacity of about 380,000-400,000 barrels per day following a recent multi-billion-dollar modernisation and expansion project. The facility processes both domestic crude and crude supplied via pipeline from Saudi Arabia, producing refined products such as diesel, jet fuel, gasoline and petrochemical feedstocks for export across global markets.

The attack marks a significant escalation in regional tensions as Iran expands strikes to target Gulf energy infrastructure and US military facilities.