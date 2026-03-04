Iran War: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba, selected as new Supreme Leader, says report

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s 56-year-old son Mojtaba Khamenei has reportedly been selected as Iran’s new Supreme Leader by the country’s Assembly of Experts. "The Assembly of Experts elected Ali Khamenei’s son Mojtaba as the next Supreme Leader," reported Iran International, citing sources.

This development follows the death of Ali Khamenei in a wave of joint US-Israeli strikes, events that have fuelled armed conflict across West Asia. The leadership position holds final authority over all matters of state and command of Iran's armed forces and the influential Revolutionary Guard.

Advertisement

Related Articles

WHO IS MOJTABA KHAMENEI?

Mojtaba Khamenei is the second-eldest son of the late Ali Khamenei. Mojtaba's elevation may prove politically sensitive, as the Islamic Republic has long criticised hereditary rule and presented itself as an alternative to monarchy, as per the report.

He has been described as a mid-ranking cleric who served in Iran's armed forces during the Iran-Iraq war and has maintained a longstanding relationship with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which expanded its reach in Iran's political, military, and economic activities under his father's regime.

The IRGC, designated a terrorist organisation by the United States in 2019, is reported to have played a prominent role in supporting Mojtaba. The report added that IRGC “heavily pressured” the group of clerics to select Mojtaba.

Mojtaba reportedly managed the Office of the Supreme Leader in practice and is considered by many analysts as a key power broker within the system.

Advertisement

Mojtaba’s connections to the IRGC and experience within the armed forces are expected to shape the country's decision-making at a sensitive time for the region.