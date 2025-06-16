A senior Iranian general has claimed that Pakistan warned it would retaliate with nuclear weapons if Israel deployed nuclear arms against Iran. The statement, made by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) general and Iranian National Security Council member Mohsen Rezaei, aired during an interview on Iranian state television.

According to Turkiye Today, Rezaei said, "Pakistan has told us that if Israel uses nuclear missiles, we will also attack it with nuclear weapons." However, no Pakistani official has made any public statement supporting the use of nuclear weapons in the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

The claim comes at a time of heightened tensions following Israel's coordinated strikes on Iranian nuclear, military, and oil facilities on Friday. In response, Iran launched a barrage of missile attacks targeting Israeli cities, including Bat Yam.

At least 13 people were killed and more than 370 injured in the Iranian strikes, according to Israeli officials. The Iranian Health Ministry reported that 128 people were killed and around 900 injured since the Israeli assaults began.

Turkiye Today also reported that Rezaei hinted at undisclosed military strategies Iran has yet to reveal: “Iran has hidden tactics and capabilities that the country has not revealed yet.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan has reiterated strong support for Iran. Defense Minister Khwaja Asif, addressing the National Assembly on June 14, stated, “Israel has targeted Iran, Yemen, and Palestine. If Muslim nations don’t unite now, each will face the same fate.”

Asif urged Muslim countries with diplomatic ties to Israel to sever them and called for an urgent meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to formulate a united response. He added, “We stand behind Iran and will support them at every international forum to protect their interest.”