Israel considering military action against Iran in the coming days: Report

Israel is reportedly considering taking military action against Iran in the coming days. This action is likely to be without US support, said a report.

According to a report in NBC News, Israel has become more serious about a unilateral strike, which would be a significant diversion from the Trump administration’s advice which had argued against such a step. Meanwhile, the Trump administration is in advanced discussions with Iran about a diplomatic deal to curtail its nuclear programme, as per the report. The deal includes uranium enrichment provisions that Israel finds unacceptable.

The administration is waiting for Iran's response to the proposed framework and has noted Tehran's increasingly hard-line position in talks, stated the report. The Trump administration has also instructed embassies near Iranian missile and aircraft ranges to assess risks and suggest measures to protect Americans and US infrastructure. Officials remain alert to the possibility of an Israeli strike on Iran.

However, President Trump said, "They (US military personnel) are being moved out (of some countries of the Middle East) because it could be a dangerous place and we will see what happens...We have given notice to move out...They can't have a nuclear weapon. Very simple. They can't have a nuclear weapon. We're not going to allow that"

The White House has not briefed senior lawmakers on the matter. A key worry is Iran retaliating against US personnel or assets in the region for any action, the report elaborated. Israel, which receives intelligence and logistical support from the US, may act independently against Tehran. There is no confirmation of US involvement or support in any potential strike at this time.

US officials have announced the voluntary departure of nonessential staff from the region, including military families from the US Central Command area. CENTCOM commander, General Erik Kurilla, postponed a scheduled Capitol Hill testimony to focus on the situation.