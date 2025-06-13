Israel launched strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders on Friday, marking the start of a prolonged operation aimed at preventing Tehran from developing an atomic weapon. Iran's Supreme Leader Imam Khamenei said that Israel has “prepared for itself a bitter, painful fate”.

Imam Khamenei said, “In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful. To the great Iranian nation! Zionist regime has committed a crime in our dear country today at dawn with its satanic, bloodstained hands. It has revealed its malicious nature even more than before by targeting residential areas. That [Zionist] regime should anticipate a severe punishment. By God’s grace, the powerful arm of the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces won’t let them go unpunished. In the enemy’s attacks, several commanders and scientists have been martyred. God willing, their successors and colleagues will carry on with their duties without delay. With this crime, the Zionist regime has prepared for itself a bitter, painful fate, which it will definitely see.”

Iranian state television reported the death of Hossein Salami, chief of the Revolutionary Guards, and said the unit's headquarters in Tehran was hit. It also reported casualties, including children, in a strike on a residential area in the capital. The Iran Armed Forces said that Israel and the US, which it has accused of supporting Israel, will receive a “forceful slap”.

The spokesman of Iran’s Armed Forces, General Shekarchi said on state television that the armed forces are prepared and would be retaliating in force soon with counterstrikes. He said “a retaliation attack is definite”.

The spokesperson said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran’s retaliation is certain, and the enemy will pay a heavy price.” “The enemy is carrying out its acts of hostility. I want to tell the Iranian people not to worry. The Zionist enemy, which carried out this action with the support of the United States and targeted residential areas, will pay dearly,” the spokesperson added.

The armed forces are at 100 per cent readiness and will deliver a severe response. He also said that several commanders have attained the honour of martyrdom.

“There is no cause for concern within the country. The Zionist regime and the United States will pay heavily and will receive a harsh blow,” said the spokesperson, adding, “The armed forces are fully present and will definitely carry out reciprocal action.”

“Residential areas have been targeted, which is a sign of the enemy’s humiliation. They cannot confront the country face-to-face,” he said.

India has issued for all Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin in Iran to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy’s social media accounts and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the operation, named Rising Lion, as a decisive effort to remove the Iranian threat to Israel's survival. He said the operation would continue for as long as necessary.