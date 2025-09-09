'Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it': PM Benjamin Netanyahu takes full responsibility for Doha attack on Hamas leadership

Israel on Tuesday acknowledged carrying out an attack in Doha, Qatar, that targeted senior Hamas figures. In a statement posted on social media, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stressed that Israel acted without outside involvement.

“Today’s action against the top terrorist chieftains of Hamas was a wholly independent Israeli operation,” the statement read. “Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility.”

Neither Netanyahu nor the Israeli military specifically mentioned the Qatari capital in their remarks.

IDF vows to continue operations

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Tuesday’s strike was part of an ongoing campaign against Hamas, which it blamed for the October 7 massacre.

“The IDF and ISA conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization,” the military said, adding that those leaders had long directed attacks against Israel and were responsible for orchestrating the ongoing war.

According to the IDF, steps were taken to limit civilian casualties, including the use of precision munitions and intelligence-based targeting.

