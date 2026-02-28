US President Donald Trump delivered his first public statement following reports of escalating military action involving Iran, issuing a series of stark warnings and outlining what he described as a major U.S. operation.

Trump declared that Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon,” alleging that Tehran had attempted to rebuild its nuclear program and was developing long-range missiles capable of threatening the United States and other nations.

He said the US military is undertaking a “massive and ongoing operation,” and vowed sweeping action against Iran’s military infrastructure. “We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground,” Trump said. “We are going to destroy Iran’s missiles. We will ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon.”

Escalating his rhetoric further, Trump added, “We’re going to annihilate their navy,” while repeating his commitment that Iran would be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Israeli forces launched a pre-emptive military strike against Iran on February 28, targeting strategic sites including missile launchers, nuclear infrastructure and suspected military facilities, as explosions were reported in Tehran and other cities.

Israel formally renamed its campaign “THE LION’S ROAR,” reflecting its intensified military posture following earlier confrontations in the region.

The offensive — conducted amid rapidly escalating tensions over Iran’s nuclear and missile programmes — was described by Israeli officials as necessary to “remove threats to the State of Israel,” and came as diplomatic efforts over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions faltered.

Trump said Washington has taken every possible step to minimize risks to American personnel in the region, but cautioned that casualties remain a possibility. “Americans may be lost and we may have casualties,” he acknowledged.

Developments on the ground appeared to intensify shortly after the remarks. Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported that seven missiles struck an area near the presidential palace and the compound of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Multiple Iranian media outlets were also reportedly hacked amid the unfolding crisis, including the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) and the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA).

A US official told CNN that the strikes were focused on military targets, suggesting the operation was aimed at degrading Iran’s strategic capabilities rather than civilian infrastructure.