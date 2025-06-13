Israel-Iran tensions: Over 15 Air India international flights diverted due to Iranian airspace closure

Over 15 Air India international flights have been diverted or are returning to their points of origin due to the closure of Iranian airspace. This decision follows escalating military tensions in the Middle East, particularly after Israel launched strikes against Iran. Israel targeted Iran's nuclear facilities and missile factories to prevent Tehran from developing an atomic weapon.

The affected flights include services from Washington, Toronto, and London, among others, rerouted to Vienna, Frankfurt, and Jeddah for safety. This move responds to the volatile situation from Israel’s operations, leading to a shutdown of Iranian airspace and heightened security in the region.

Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace and in view of the safety of our passengers, the following Air India flights are either being diverted or returning to their origin... Refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling is also being… pic.twitter.com/d8O09e4F0E — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2025

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued an advisory for Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin in Iran, urging them to remain vigilant and restrict their movements. Citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and adhere to safety protocols by local authorities. The embassy recommends following updates on its social media accounts for real-time information.

The advisory highlights the increased risk due to military engagements between Israel and Iran, leading to airline diversions across the Middle East. Israel's strikes, described as the start of a prolonged operation, have resulted in heightened security measures and airspace restrictions.

This situation has led to widespread disruptions, with airlines clearing out of the airspace over Israel, Iran, and Iraq. Ben Gurion Airport has been closed until further notice, and El Al Airlines has suspended flights in and out of the country.

The diversion of Air India flights is part of a broader strategy by airlines worldwide to maintain safety and avoid conflict zones. The closure of Iranian airspace is a critical factor in these decisions, reflecting the tensions' impact on international travel.

Israel's military actions and Iran's response have put the region on high alert, with air defence units in Israel prepared for potential retaliatory strikes from Iran. This development has significant implications for air travel and regional stability.

Airlines continue to monitor the situation closely, making necessary adjustments to flight paths and operations to ensure passenger and crew safety. The ongoing developments between Israel and Iran are being watched closely by governments and industry stakeholders worldwide.