Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
middle east news
Israel-Iran war live updates: 'Murderous terror regime must not be armed with nuclear weapons': Netanyahu

Israel-Iran war live updates: 'Murderous terror regime must not be armed with nuclear weapons': Netanyahu

Business Today Desk | Updated  Feb 28, 2026, 03:10 PM IST

The US has launched “major combat operations” in Iran, designed to eliminate “imminent threats” from the country’s regime, Donald Trump announced on Saturday. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the attacks aimed to “remove the existential threat” posed by the Iranian regime.
Israel carried out pre-emptive strike against Iran aimed at neutralising what they called imminent security threats linked to Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Israel carried out pre-emptive strike against Iran aimed at neutralising what they called imminent security threats linked to Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's first statement

Israel Attacks Iran Live Updates: "My brothers and sisters, citizens of Israel, just an hour ago Israel and the USA launched an operation to remove the existential threat posed by the terror regime in Iran. I thank our great friend President Donald Trump for his historic leadership. For 47 years, the Ayatollah regime has been shouting 'Death to Israel,' 'Death to America.' It has spilled our blood, murdered many Americans, and massacred its own people. This murderous terror regime must not be armed with nuclear weapons that would allow it to threaten all humanity," Netanyahu said. Here's what Netanyahu said

 

Iran launched missiles at Israel, says IDF

Israel Attacks Iran Live Updates: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said missiles were launched from Iran towards Israel this morning. In statement posted on X, it said: “Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the past few minutes, the home front command has sent a precautionary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas. Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. At this time, the IAF (Israeli Air Force) is operating to intercept and strike threats where necessary to remove the threat.”

 

Trump draws red line on Iran’s nuclear programme

Israel Attacks Iran Live Updates: US President Donald Trump delivered his first public statement following reports of escalating military action involving Iran, issuing a series of stark warnings and outlining what he described as a major US operation. Trump declared that Iran “can never have a nuclear weapon,” alleging that Tehran had attempted to rebuild its nuclear program and was developing long-range missiles capable of threatening the United States and other nations.

 

Flights suspended and airspaces closed in region

  • Wizz Air has suspended all flights to and from Israel, Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the UAE and Amman in Jordan, effective immediately until 7 March.
  • Lufthansa has suspended flights to and from Dubai, Tel Aviv in Israel, Beirut in Lebanon and Muscat in Oman this weekend.
  • KLM has cancelled flights from Amsterdam to Tel Aviv.
  • Oman Air has suspended all flights to Iran and Israel.
  • Kuwait has suspended all flights to Iran until further notice.
  • Israel has cancelled all civilian flights and closed its airspace.
  • Added to the list of airlines cancelling flights after the Iran attacks is Air France, which has suspended flights to Tel Aviv and Beirut today.

 

'No red lines' in Iran's response to attacks'

Israel Attacks Iran Live Updates: A senior Iranian official said there would be “no red lines” to the regime’s response to the Israeli and US strikes on Iran. “We are telling Israel clearly to prepare for what is coming,” an Iranian official told Al Jazeera. “Our response will be public, and there are no red lines… All American and Israeli assets and interests in the Middle East have become legitimate targets.”

 

OPEC+ to weigh bigger output hike after Israel’s strikes on Iran

Israel Attacks Iran Live Updates: OPEC+ will consider the option of a larger supply increase when key members meet on Sunday, after Israel launched airstrikes on targets in Iran, according to a delegate, reported Bloomberg. The group led by Saudi Arabia and Russia was expected to resume modest production increases from April after a three month supply freeze, several delegates said earlier this week.