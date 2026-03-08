US-Israel-Iran War Live updates: Israel launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iran on March 8, targeting fuel infrastructure in Tehran. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said the attacks targeted fuel storage complexes linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

"Guided by IDF intelligence, the IAF struck these complexes, where the Iranian terrorist regime would distribute fuel to multiple military entities in Iran. The strike significantly deepens the damage to the military infrastructure of the Iranian terrorist regime," IDF wrote on X.

The latest strikes come as the war increasingly spills beyond Iran and Israel into the wider Gulf region. Countries across the Persian Gulf reported aerial attacks and interceptions on March 8. In Kuwait, authorities said a government building and a fuel depot were struck. The United Arab Emirates said its air defence systems were responding to an incoming threat.

Bahrain said Iranian attacks had also caused damage to civilian infrastructure. "Iranian aggression indiscriminately attacked civilian targets and caused material damage to a water desalination plant following a drone attack," the interior ministry said in a statement posted on X.