US-Israel-Iran War Live updates: Israel launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iran on March 8, targeting fuel infrastructure in Tehran. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said the attacks targeted fuel storage complexes linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
"Guided by IDF intelligence, the IAF struck these complexes, where the Iranian terrorist regime would distribute fuel to multiple military entities in Iran. The strike significantly deepens the damage to the military infrastructure of the Iranian terrorist regime," IDF wrote on X.
The latest strikes come as the war increasingly spills beyond Iran and Israel into the wider Gulf region. Countries across the Persian Gulf reported aerial attacks and interceptions on March 8. In Kuwait, authorities said a government building and a fuel depot were struck. The United Arab Emirates said its air defence systems were responding to an incoming threat.
Bahrain said Iranian attacks had also caused damage to civilian infrastructure. "Iranian aggression indiscriminately attacked civilian targets and caused material damage to a water desalination plant following a drone attack," the interior ministry said in a statement posted on X.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates:The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has warned civilians to take precautions, saying rain could become toxic after explosions at oil facilities. Such rain could cause chemical burns to the skin and damage to the lungs, it said.
According to Al Jazeera, the agency gave the following instructions:
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: Oman Air has cancelled flights to and from Amman, Dubai, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Copenhagen, Baghdad and Khasab “due to ongoing regional airspace closures”.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: The sky over Iran’s capital was blanketed with smoke Sunday morning, hours after Israeli strikes hit oil facilities in Tehran, Associated Press footage showed.
Fars news agency reported that Saturday’s strikes hit four oil storage facilities and an oil production transfer center in Tehran and Alborz. Four tanker drivers in the center were killed, it reported.
The strikes sent up pillars of fire that could be seen in AP video as a glow against the Saturday night sky.
Israel-Iran War LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said it would be "inconsequential" if Russia had provided Iran with information to help target US military personnel and assets in the Middle East. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while travelling to Miami, Trump downplayed reports that Moscow may have shared intelligence with Tehran. Trump attended the transfer of six US Army reservists who were killed in a drone strike in Kuwait, a day after the United States and Israel launched their military campaign against Iran.
He did not confirm reports that US intelligence officials believe Russia may have passed targeting information to Iran. But he said that even if such information-sharing had taken place, it had not altered the course of the war. "If you take a look at what has happened to Iran in the last week, if they are getting information, it is not helping them much," Trump said. "They would say we do it against them."