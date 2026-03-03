Israel strikes Iran’s council of experts building in Qom: Reports

The Israeli Air Force on Tuesday reportedly struck a building in the holy city of Qom that houses Iran’s Council of Experts, in what news reports described as an effort to disrupt the process of appointing a new supreme leader.

According to a report in the Times of Israel, the Israeli military said that overnight operations targeted Iran’s “leadership complex” in Tehran. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), around 100 fighter jets dropped more than 250 munitions on the site.

The IDF said the buildings hit within the complex included Iran’s presidential bureau, the headquarters of the Supreme National Security Council, a compound used by Iran’s “most senior forum” for meetings, and an “institution for training Iranian army officers.”

The Council of Experts is the body within Iran’s political system empowered to appoint a new supreme leader. Members of the clerical council vote on a shortlist of candidates prepared by a smaller, confidential committee.

The report stated that the military described the leadership complex as one of the most heavily secured assets in Iran, spanning multiple streets in central Tehran. It called the site the “most important and central headquarters for the Iranian terror regime.”

“The leadership and security officials of the terror regime convened in the compound frequently, and from there conducted, among other things, situation assessments regarding the Iranian nuclear program and the advancement of the plan to destroy the State of Israel,” the IDF said.