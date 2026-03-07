LuLu Group airlifts fresh food from India to UAE as supply disruptions raise shortage fears in Dubai

As supply chains across West Asia face mounting disruption due to ongoing regional conflict, retail giant LuLu Group International has begun flying in fresh food supplies to the United Arab Emirates on dedicated charter cargo flights in a bid to keep supermarket shelves stocked.

One of the latest consignments arrived on March 7 aboard a cargo freighter operated by Etihad Airways, carrying around 12,000 packages of fresh produce from India to Abu Dhabi. The shipment weighed about 80,000 kilograms and is part of a broader effort by the retailer to strengthen food supply lines into the Gulf country amid logistical uncertainty.

The charter cargo operation is designed to move large volumes of perishable food quickly, ensuring that fruits, vegetables and other fresh products remain available for shoppers across LuLu’s supermarket network in the UAE.

In a statement to Gulf News, the company said additional cargo shipments are already being planned over the coming days to maintain inventory levels in its stores.

India remains key supply hub

The latest shipment included thousands of packages of fresh produce that will now be distributed across LuLu supermarkets throughout the country. India continues to serve as one of the retailer’s most important sourcing markets for food imports into the UAE.

Earlier, the company also organised a separate cargo operation transporting about 80 tonnes of meat from New Delhi. Further consignments are being arranged from other major Indian cities, including Mumbai and Bengaluru, as the retailer works to stabilise supply flows.

The move highlights how major retailers are increasingly turning to air cargo as a contingency measure to bypass disruptions affecting maritime shipping routes and regional logistics hubs.

Warning of potential shortages

The emergency airlift comes as logistics experts warn that food supplies in parts of the Gulf could face pressure if transport disruptions persist.

Stefan Paul, chief executive of global logistics firm Kuehne + Nagel, recently cautioned that Dubai may have only about 10 days of fresh food supplies remaining under current conditions.

Speaking to Swiss broadcaster SRF, Paul said the estimate was based on supply chain monitoring data collected by his company.

“In Dubai, for example, fresh products will last only about ten days,” he said.

According to Paul, air freight capacity serving the Middle East has dropped by roughly 22 percent since February 28. At the same time, disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and the partial suspension of operations at Jebel Ali Port — one of the region’s most important logistics hubs for perishable imports — have further strained supply routes.

Retailers adapt to supply shocks

The situation underscores the vulnerability of food supply chains in import-dependent Gulf economies, where a large share of fresh produce is sourced from overseas markets.

By rapidly organising charter cargo flights, LuLu appears to be adopting a stopgap strategy aimed at ensuring continued availability of fresh food while longer-term logistics challenges play out.

For now, the airlifted shipments are helping bridge the supply gap — but industry experts warn that prolonged disruption to shipping lanes and air cargo routes could continue to test the resilience of regional food supply networks.