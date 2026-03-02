Luxury exodus: Super wealthy residents in Middle East pay ₹3.2 crore for a way out

As tensions continue across West Asia, some of the region’s wealthiest residents are paying steep prices to leave, with private jet charters costing as much as $350,000 (about ₹3.2 crore), according to a report by the New York Post.

Also read: Scarred but standing: Missile debris grazes Ashok Leyland bus where as iconic Dubai landmarks take a hit

Advertisement

The surge in demand comes after the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran under an operation called Operation Epic Fury.

In response, Iran carried out missile and drone attacks across parts of the Gulf, including the UAE, triggering security concerns among residents and businesses.

Following the escalation, private security firms and jet brokers say they have received urgent requests from clients in Dubai and Abu Dhabi seeking exit options. Some wealthy individuals are reportedly travelling by road to Saudi Arabia before boarding private flights to Europe.

“Saudi Arabia is the only real option for people who want to get out of the region right now,” Ameerh Naran, chief executive of private jet brokerage Vimana Private, told the New York Post.

Advertisement

According to industry executives, the sudden demand has driven up charter prices significantly. Security firms say they are assisting families, corporate executives and visitors who want to leave due to safety concerns or business-related travel needs.

“We’ve been approached by a mixture of clients including families, individuals, and corporations that want to get out of the region either because their fear for their safety, or for business reasons they just need to be able to travel,” Ian McCaul of the UK-based firm Alma Risk said.

Airports in the region have also seen disruptions. Images from King Khalid International Airport showed relatively quiet terminals, while aircraft were seen at Dubai International Airport amid broader travel interruptions.

Dubai was among the areas affected during Iran’s retaliatory strikes. Footage shared online showed damage near the Burj Al Arab and reports of a fire near Fairmont The Palm after intercepted debris fell in the vicinity.