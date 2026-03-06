‘Make Iran Great Again’: Trump rejects Iran deal; demands ‘unconditional surrender’

US President Donald Trump on Friday escalated his rhetoric against Iran, declaring there will be “no deal” with Tehran unless it agrees to “unconditional surrender”, as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East intensifies.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said any diplomatic pathway would only emerge after Iran capitulates and a new leadership acceptable to the United States and its allies takes charge.

“There will be no deal with Iran except UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!” Trump wrote. He added that once a “great and acceptable leader” is chosen, the United States and its partners would help bring Iran “back from the brink of destruction” and revive its economy. Trump ended the message with the slogan “Make Iran Great Again,” echoing his “Make America Great Again” campaign catchphrase.

War enters dangerous phase

Trump’s remarks come nearly a week after the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iranian targets, triggering missile and drone retaliation from Tehran and widening the conflict across the region.

The fighting has already spread beyond Iran and Israel, with attacks affecting Gulf countries hosting US forces and raising fears of a broader regional war. The escalation has also unsettled global energy markets and heightened geopolitical tensions across West Asia.

Trump hints at role in Iran’s leadership

In an interview with Axios, Trump suggested that Washington should play a role in shaping Iran’s future political leadership.

He dismissed the possibility of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, succeeding his father, calling him a “lightweight” and “unacceptable.” Trump warned that installing a leader who continued the current policies could trigger renewed conflict with the United States within a few years. “We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran,” he said.

Trump also acknowledged that the war could bring security risks to the US homeland. In an interview with Time for its cover story titled “Trump’s War,” he said Americans would not be wrong to worry about Iranian retaliation inside the United States.

“I guess,” Trump said when asked if such fears were justified. “We think about it all the time. We plan for it… we expect some things.” He added bluntly: “Some people will die. When you go to war, some people will die.”