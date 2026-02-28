‘Moments of Destiny’: Reza Pahlavi urges Iranians to ‘Return to Streets’ after Israel–US strike on Iran

Hours after Israel and the United States launched a joint military strike on Iran, exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi issued a dramatic appeal urging Iranians to prepare for what he described as a “final battle” against the ruling establishment.

In a message addressed to his “dear compatriots,” Pahlavi said that a decisive moment for the country had arrived, calling the reported US assistance a “humanitarian intervention” aimed at the Islamic Republic’s “repressive apparatus and machinery of slaughter,” not the Iranian nation itself.

“The aid that the President of the United States promised to the brave people of Iran has now arrived,” he said, adding that ultimate victory would depend on the Iranian people. “It is we, the people of Iran, who will finish the job in this final battle. The time to return to the streets is near.”

Pahlavi, who has long positioned himself as a leading opposition figure from exile, also directed a message to Iran’s military, police and security forces. He urged them to side with protesters rather than the ruling leadership, arguing that their oath was to the country and its citizens, not the Islamic Republic.

“Join the people and help bring about a stable and secure transition,” he said, warning that failure to do so would tie their fate to that of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and what he described as a “sinking ship.”

In remarks addressed to US President Donald Trump, Pahlavi called for caution to minimise civilian casualties. He described the Iranian people as “natural allies” of the United States and the broader free world, saying they would not forget Washington’s support during what he termed one of the most difficult chapters in contemporary Iranian history.

At the same time, Pahlavi urged citizens inside Iran to prioritize their safety in the immediate term. “I ask you to remain in your homes for now and preserve your safety and security,” he said, adding that he would announce the precise moment for mass mobilization. He also advised followers to monitor his communications through social media, satellite channels, and radio in case of internet disruptions.

Concluding his address with “Long live Iran,” Pahlavi expressed hope that he would soon be able to return and stand alongside the Iranian people in rebuilding the country.

The statement comes amid rapidly escalating tensions in the region following the unprecedented joint action by Israel and the United States, raising questions about the stability of Iran’s leadership and the potential for wider unrest inside the country.