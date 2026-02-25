Netanyahu outlines 'hexagon' plan placing India at core of new alliance, ahead of PM Modi's visit

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to land in Israel for a two-day State visit, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has set out an expansive geopolitical proposal, a six-nation framework he calls a “hexagon of alliances.”

The idea, disclosed ahead of Modi’s February 25–26 visit, positions India as a central pillar alongside Israel, Greece and Cyprus. According to a statement issued by the Israeli foreign office on February 22, the structure could also bring in select Arab, African and Asian countries.

The timing is notable. Regional tensions remain elevated, particularly between Israel and Iran. At the same time, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan formalised a Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement in September 2025, an arrangement often described by analysts as an “Islamic Nato,” with Turkey signalling interest. Netanyahu’s proposal is widely seen as a strategic response to this shifting landscape.

Modi’s visit, his second to Israel as Prime Minister, comes at Netanyahu’s invitation. India’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the two leaders are “expected to exchange perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual interest.”

The idea behind the ‘hexagon’

Netanyahu introduced the concept during a cabinet meeting on February 22.

“In the vision I see before me, we will create an entire system, essentially a ‘hexagon’ of alliances around or within the Middle East,” he said.

He then outlined its broad contours: “This includes India, Arab nations, African nations, Mediterranean nations (Greece and Cyprus), and nations in Asia that I won't detail at the moment. I will present this in an organised manner.”

The Israeli leader framed the grouping as a coalition of like-minded states aligned against extremist forces in the region.

“The intention here is to create an axis of nations that see eye-to-eye on the reality, challenges, and goals against the radical axes, both the radical Shia axis, which we have struck very hard, and the emerging radical Sunni axis. All of these nations share a different perception, and our cooperation can yield great results and, of course, ensure our resilience and our future,” Netanyahu said.

The proposed framework is intended to expand collaboration in areas such as security coordination, intelligence exchange and defence planning.

Why this matters

While cooperation among India, Israel and key Gulf states has deepened in recent years, including through platforms such as the Abraham Accords-linked partnerships and the I2U2 grouping, these arrangements have largely centred on economic and technological collaboration rather than a formalised security architecture.

Netanyahu’s articulation goes further. By naming adversarial groupings and publicly setting out a structured counter-alignment, he has moved the conversation from informal understandings to a declared strategic design.