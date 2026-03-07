‘No hostility’: Iran President Pezeshkian apologises to neighbours over strikes amid West Asia conflict

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has apologised to neighbouring countries for attacks launched during Tehran’s ongoing conflict with Israel and the United States, while stressing that Iran does not intend to target regional states unless attacks against it originate from their territory.

Speaking in remarks broadcast on Iranian state television on March 7, Pezeshkian sought to reassure governments across the region amid escalating hostilities, saying Tehran’s policy is to avoid strikes on neighbouring countries.

“I apologise… to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran,” Pezeshkian said in a speech carried by state TV.

The Iranian president said Tehran had adopted a policy of refraining from missile strikes against neighbouring states unless attacks on Iran were launched from those countries.

“Iran will not carry out attacks or missile strikes against neighbouring countries unless an attack against Iran originates from those countries,” Pezeshkian said, according to Iran International.

Pezeshkian added that Iran’s interim leadership council had approved the policy in an effort to prevent the conflict from widening across the region.

The remarks come as tensions remain high between Iran and Israel, with the United States also involved in the confrontation, raising fears that the conflict could spill over into neighbouring countries in the Middle East.

Despite the ongoing hostilities, Pezeshkian reiterated that Tehran does not seek confrontation with governments across the region.

“Iran holds no hostility toward neighbouring states,” he said, adding that the country’s actions were aimed at defending itself while avoiding a broader regional escalation.