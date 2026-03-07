US President Donald Trump claimed that Iran had “apologised and surrendered” to its Middle Eastern neighbours following sustained military pressure from the United States and Israel, while warning that Tehran could face even harsher attacks.

In a post on Truth Social on March 7, Trump said Iran had promised neighbouring states it would no longer target them with attacks. “Iran, which is being beat to HELL, has apologized and surrendered to its Middle East neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore,” he wrote, attributing the move to “relentless US and Israeli attack.”

Trump further claimed Tehran had ambitions to dominate the region but had now been forced to back down. “They were looking to take over and rule the Middle East. It is the first time that Iran has ever lost, in thousands of years, to surrounding Middle Eastern countries,” he said. The US president also asserted that regional states had thanked him for the pressure campaign against Iran.

The remarks came as tensions in the region remain high amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States. Trump warned that further strikes could follow, saying Iran would be “hit very hard” and that additional targets were under consideration because of what he called Tehran’s “bad behavior.”

Earlier, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised to neighbouring countries for attacks carried out during the ongoing conflict. Speaking in remarks broadcast on state television, Pezeshkian said Iran did not intend to harm regional states and would avoid targeting them unless attacks against Iran originated from their territory.

Pezeshkian stressed that Tehran did not seek confrontation with its neighbours and emphasised that Iran’s actions were directed at its adversaries rather than regional governments. He said maintaining stability and relations with neighbouring countries remained a priority even as the conflict with Israel and the United States continues.

“I apologise… to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran,” Pezeshkian said in a speech carried by state TV.

The Iranian president said Tehran had adopted a policy of refraining from missile strikes against neighbouring states unless attacks on Iran were launched from those countries.

“Iran will not carry out attacks or missile strikes against neighbouring countries unless an attack against Iran originates from those countries,” Pezeshkian said, according to Iran International.

Pezeshkian added that Iran’s interim leadership council had approved the policy in an effort to prevent the conflict from widening across the region.