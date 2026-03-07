$3.7 billion in just 100 hours: Inside the massive cost of the first phase of Operation Epic Fury

The first phase of the US-led military campaign against Iran, known as Operation Epic Fury, has already cost an estimated $3.7 billion in its first 100 hours, highlighting the enormous financial burden of high-intensity modern warfare, according to a new analysis by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

The Washington-based think tank estimates that the opening days of the campaign — launched amid escalating regional tensions — have cost roughly $891 million per day, driven largely by the use and replenishment of expensive precision munitions and missile defence interceptors.

Analysts note that most of the spending was not previously included in the US defence budget, meaning the Pentagon will likely require additional funding from Congress if the conflict continues.

Munitions dominate the cost of war

The bulk of the spending so far — about $3.1 billion — comes from replacing the large number of missiles, bombs and other weapons fired during the opening strikes.

According to CSIS estimates, coalition forces struck nearly 2,000 targets in Iran using more than 2,000 munitions during the first phase of the campaign. The report suggests the total number of weapons used could be closer to 2,600 when accounting for strikes that required multiple munitions.

The campaign began with waves of long-range stand-off weapons such as cruise missiles aimed at degrading Iranian command centres and air defence systems. These missiles are among the most expensive in the US arsenal. A single Tomahawk cruise missile, for example, costs roughly $3.6 million, compared with about $80,000 for a guided bomb kit such as the Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM).

As a result, analysts expect costs to decline over time as operations shift from expensive long-range weapons to cheaper precision bombs once air superiority is established.

Operating the war machine

Operational expenses for aircraft, ships and ground forces account for a smaller share of the total but are still significant.

CSIS estimates that in the first 100 hours:

Air operations: about $125 million, with more than 200 fighter aircraft involved in missions

Naval operations: around $64 million, including two aircraft carriers, destroyers and submarines deployed across the Arabian Sea and Persian Gulf

Ground operations: roughly $7 million, including artillery and air-defence units stationed in the region

These operational costs are expected to increase daily as the campaign continues.

Missile defence adds billions

A major financial burden also comes from intercepting Iranian missiles and drones.

Iran has launched hundreds of ballistic missiles and thousands of drones during the conflict, forcing US and allied forces to deploy high-cost interceptor systems such as Patriot and THAAD batteries. The analysis estimates that air defence interceptors alone may account for about $1.7 billion of the initial costs.

Regional allies including Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE have helped shoot down many incoming missiles and drones, reducing the immediate burden on US missile defence stockpiles.

Equipment losses &infrastructure damage

Although relatively limited so far, combat losses have also contributed to the bill. Three F-15 fighter jets were reportedly lost in a friendly-fire incident over Kuwait, with replacement costs estimated at $309 million. Additional damage to port and military facilities in the Gulf region is estimated at about $50 million.

With about $3.5 billion of the early war costs unbudgeted, analysts say the Pentagon will eventually need new appropriations from Congress to sustain operations if the conflict continues for weeks or months.

Historically, the opening days of air campaigns are the most intense and expensive. While the tempo of strikes may slow as targets become harder to identify, analysts warn that the financial burden of Epic Fury could still grow rapidly depending on the scale of Iranian retaliation and the duration of the war.