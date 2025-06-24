‘Please do not violate it’: Donald Trump says Iran-Israel ceasefire is in effect now

Donald Trump, who has been credited for brokering the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, urged both the parties to not violate it. This comes after Iran launched a fresh barrage of missiles on Israel after Trump declared the ceasefire, bringing a possible end to the 12-day war. A defiant Iran said they were not the ones to attack but it was Israel who started the war.

Taking to social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump said: “THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!”

Even after Trump had declared the ceasefire, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Tehran made no agreement and that the final decision is yet to be made. “As Iran has repeatedly made clear: Israel launched war on Iran, not the other way around. As of now, there is NO "agreement" on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations. However, provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 am Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards. The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later,” he said.

Just before the ceasefire was to come to effect, the Israeli Defence Forces said that Iran has launched a fresh attack, and sirens were ringing in the country.

Explosions were heard near Tel Aviv and Beersheba in southern Israel before the ceasefire. Israel's military reported six waves of missile attacks launched by Iran. Israel's national ambulance service confirmed four deaths in Beersheba, marking the first reported fatalities in Israel since the ceasefire was declared.

Iran's semi-official SNN news agency stated that Tehran fired its last round of missiles before the ceasefire took effect on Tuesday.

Israel, supported by the US, conducted attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities over the weekend, alleging Tehran's progress towards obtaining nuclear weapons. Iran denies having a nuclear weapons programme.