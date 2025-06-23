Qatar slams Iranian missile attack on Al-Udeid base, vows response under international law

Qatar has condemned in the strongest terms an Iranian missile attack on the Al-Udeid Air Base, calling it a blatant breach of the Gulf state’s sovereignty and a dangerous escalation in regional tensions.

"The State of Qatar strongly condemns the attack that targeted Al-Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard," said Dr. Majed Al Ansari, advisor to the Prime Minister and official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "We consider this a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter."

The statement underscored Qatar’s right to respond proportionately to the "brazen aggression," in accordance with international law.

Despite the missile barrage, Qatar confirmed that its air defense systems successfully intercepted the attack. “We reassure that Qatar’s air defenses successfully thwarted the attack and intercepted the Iranian missiles,” Dr. Al Ansari said, adding that no casualties or injuries were reported. The base had already been evacuated as a precaution, with all personnel—including Qatari and allied forces—moved to safety.

Qatar’s Ministry of Defense is expected to issue a detailed statement on the incident’s specifics.

Warning of wider consequences, Dr. Al Ansari stressed that continued military provocations risk pushing the region into “catastrophic” instability. “The continuation of such escalatory military actions will undermine security and stability in the region, dragging it into situations that could have catastrophic consequences for international peace and security,” he said.

Calling for a halt to military operations, Qatar reiterated its longstanding position on dialogue over confrontation. “We reaffirm that dialogue is the only way to overcome the current crises and ensure the security of the region and the peace of its people,” Dr. Al Ansari stated.

Qatar also reminded the international community that it had earlier warned about the dangers of escalating Israeli military actions and has consistently promoted diplomacy and good-neighborliness as the path to regional stability.