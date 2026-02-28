Qatar temporarily halts marine navigation amid Iran's missile attack following US-Israel strike

Qatar has temporarily suspended maritime navigation following escalating regional tensions after US-Israel strikes on Iran and Iran’s subsequent missile retaliation across the Gulf.

The Ministry of Transport (Qatar) called on all individual and corporate owners of marine vessels to immediately halt maritime operations as a precautionary measure. The directive comes amid heightened security concerns after Iran launched missiles toward targets in the region, including Qatar, in response to joint US-Israel military action against Iranian sites.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Authorities said the suspension is aimed at ensuring the highest levels of safety and security for all maritime activity. The ministry urged full compliance from vessel owners and operators until further notice.

The Ministry of Transport (@MOTQatar) has called on all individual and corporate owners of marine vessels to temporarily suspend maritime navigation as part of precautionary measures implemented by #Qatar, in light of recent regional developments. The Ministry emphasised its… pic.twitter.com/h8OXcTVkgm — Doha News (@dohanews) February 28, 2026

Qatar’s Ministry of Defence has confirmed the successful interception of a third wave of missiles launched from Iran. "The Ministry confirms that the threat was addressed immediately upon detection and in accordance with pre-approved operational plan," a statement said.

The move follows a sharp escalation in tensions after Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran, with backing from the United States. Iran responded with missile fire across parts of the Gulf, prompting several countries to activate air defense systems and tighten security protocols.

Advertisement

Qatari officials said the situation remains under close monitoring, and further updates will be issued based on developments.

Tensions across the Gulf region escalated sharply on February 28 after Iran launched missile attacks targeting locations linked to US military assets, following recent strikes on Tehran by the United States and Israel.

In Qatar, air defence systems intercepted an Iranian missile, according to an official who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity. Warning sirens rang out across the country as Qatari forces deployed US-made Patriot interceptor systems to neutralise the incoming projectile. The development comes amid heightened regional unrest after Washington and Tel Aviv carried out strikes on Iran.

Tensions across the Gulf region escalated sharply on February 28 after Iran launched missile attacks targeting locations linked to US military assets, following recent strikes on Tehran by the United States and Israel.

Advertisement

Qatar hosts the Al-Udeid Air Base, the largest US military facility in the Middle East, making it a strategic location in the unfolding crisis. Emergency sirens were reportedly heard near the American base. In response to the deteriorating security situation, India issued an advisory urging its nationals in Qatar to remain vigilant, exercise caution, and follow official updates.