Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
world news
middle east news
‘Ready for all possible support,’ says India amid Iran-Israel tensions; calls for dialogue, diplomacy

‘Ready for all possible support,’ says India amid Iran-Israel tensions; calls for dialogue, diplomacy

Israel strikes Iran: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “We are deeply concerned at the recent developments between Iran and Israel. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites.”

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jun 13, 2025 12:17 PM IST
‘Ready for all possible support,’ says India amid Iran-Israel tensions; calls for dialogue, diplomacyIran-Israel tensions: India calls for diplomacy and dialogue

India said it is deeply concerned over the recent developments between Iran and Israel. New Delhi has urged both the countries to avoid any escalatory steps. The Indian government has also issued an advisory for Indian nationals in the region and asked them to avoid unnecessary movements and follow local advisories. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “We are deeply concerned at the recent developments between Iran and Israel. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites.” It also asked all Indian nations to exercise caution. 

India urged "both sides to avoid any escalatory steps" and said that  "existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues". The ministry added that India enjoys "close and friendly relations" with both the countries and stands ready to extend all possible support.

"Our Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories," the statement said.       

Advertisement

Israel launched wide-scale strikes against Iran on Friday, targeting nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders. The operation aims to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon and is expected to be prolonged. In retaliation, Iran launched about 100 drones towards Israeli territory, which Israel intercepted, said Israeli military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin. 

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said their top commander, Hossein Salami, was killed and reported that their headquarters in Tehran had been hit. Several children were reported killed in a strike on a residential area in the capital. 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the moment as decisive in Israel's history and announced Operation Rising Lion to roll back the Iranian threat. He said the operation would continue as long as necessary. 

Advertisement

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned the attack, calling it a crime and warning Israel of a bitter fate. Airlines cleared airspace over Israel, Iran, Iraq and Jordan, with many flights diverted or cancelled for safety.

Published on: Jun 13, 2025 12:16 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today