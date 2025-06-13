India said it is deeply concerned over the recent developments between Iran and Israel. New Delhi has urged both the countries to avoid any escalatory steps. The Indian government has also issued an advisory for Indian nationals in the region and asked them to avoid unnecessary movements and follow local advisories.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “We are deeply concerned at the recent developments between Iran and Israel. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites.” It also asked all Indian nations to exercise caution.

India urged "both sides to avoid any escalatory steps" and said that "existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues". The ministry added that India enjoys "close and friendly relations" with both the countries and stands ready to extend all possible support.

"Our Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories," the statement said.

Israel launched wide-scale strikes against Iran on Friday, targeting nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders. The operation aims to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon and is expected to be prolonged. In retaliation, Iran launched about 100 drones towards Israeli territory, which Israel intercepted, said Israeli military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said their top commander, Hossein Salami, was killed and reported that their headquarters in Tehran had been hit. Several children were reported killed in a strike on a residential area in the capital.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the moment as decisive in Israel's history and announced Operation Rising Lion to roll back the Iranian threat. He said the operation would continue as long as necessary.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned the attack, calling it a crime and warning Israel of a bitter fate. Airlines cleared airspace over Israel, Iran, Iraq and Jordan, with many flights diverted or cancelled for safety.