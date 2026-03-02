‘Standing with Israel’: Benjamin Netanyahu thanks PM Narendra Modi after call on West Asia crisis

Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said he had spoken at “great length” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the rapidly evolving situation in West Asia, thanking the Indian leader for “standing with Israel, standing with the Jews” amid escalating hostilities with Iran.

Speaking to reporters from a site in Israel that was struck by an Iranian missile, Netanyahu confirmed the detailed telephonic conversation with Modi and said he had also been in touch with several other world leaders.

“I spoke to our great friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I spoke to him at great length yesterday. I thank him for standing with Israel, standing with the Jews and for the enormous friendship of the people of India,” Netanyahu said. “I won’t get into the details of the conversations, but I have spoken to him and to many other leaders in the region and beyond.”

Netanyahu’s remarks came after Modi disclosed that he had spoken with his Israeli counterpart to discuss the unfolding crisis. In a post on X (formally twitter), Modi said he conveyed India’s concerns over the latest developments and stressed that the safety of civilians must remain a priority.

“Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India’s concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities,” Modi wrote.

The conversation took place against the backdrop of joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran that reportedly resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. The strikes marked a dramatic escalation in tensions that have been building across the region.

In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drones and missiles targeting Israeli and US military installations across the Gulf. Attacks were also reported near major commercial and aviation hubs, including Dubai and Doha, raising fears of a wider regional spillover and disruption to global trade and energy supplies.

India, which maintains strategic ties with both Israel and key Gulf nations, has consistently called for restraint and dialogue. New Delhi has reiterated the need to de-escalate tensions swiftly while safeguarding civilian lives, even as it monitors the security situation in the region closely.