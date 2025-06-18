Trump signals joining hands with Israel for a possible US military action in Iran, says Khamenei is 'an easy target'

US President Donald Trump is thinking of weighing direct military involvement in Israel’s ongoing strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, following a high-level White House meeting with his national security team. The potential move marks a sharp escalation in the growing conflict between Tehran and Tel Aviv, with Washington poised to join a war that has already left hundreds dead.

Advertisement

According to US media reports, Trump spent over 80 minutes in the White House Situation Room on Tuesday reviewing military options. CBS News cited a senior intelligence official and a Department of Defense source as saying Trump is seriously considering supporting Israel’s offensive against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Axios reported that Israeli officials believe Trump could act within days to target Iran’s underground enrichment facility, as the conflict intensifies.

Fueling speculation, Trump left the G7 summit early and posted a series of stark messages on Truth Social. In one post, he claimed the US controls Iranian airspace, boasting about American military superiority. "Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn’t compare to American-made, conceived, and manufactured 'stuff.' Nobody does it better than the good ol’ USA."

Advertisement

In another chilling warning, Trump said, "We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there — We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now."

He added, "But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin."

He ended a follow-up post with a single all-caps message, "UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER!"

The conflict between Iran and Israel has now entered its fifth day, with missile and drone strikes claiming more than 200 lives in Iran, mostly civilians, and killing at least 24 Israeli citizens.

Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that Iran has readied missiles and other military assets for potential strikes on US bases in the region should Washington formally join Israel’s campaign.

Advertisement

US Vice President JD Vance also hinted at imminent action, saying, “He may decide he needs to take further action to end Iranian enrichment. That decision ultimately belongs to the president.”