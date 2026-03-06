UAE mulls freezing Iranian assets within its banking system in response to Tehran’s attacks

The United Arab Emirates is weighing the possibility of freezing billions of dollars of Iranian assets held within its banking system. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, this proposed action could significantly limit Tehran’s access to vital foreign currency reserves and global trade networks at a time of heightened military conflict with the US and Israel.

According to sources cited in the report, Emirati authorities are evaluating a suite of measures. These range from targeting UAE-based shadow companies used to mask trade activities to a broader financial crackdown on local currency exchanges that facilitate the movement of money outside regulated banking channels.

The proposed measures aims to disrupt Iran’s shadow-financing operations, with accounts linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps identified as a potential key target, the report added.

UAE policymakers are also considering direct maritime action, such as the seizure of Iranian vessels, as part of an expanded strategy to tighten controls. 'the report said, citing two of the officials familiar with the discussions.'

This comes after coordinated military strikes by the US and Israel against Iranian targets, which prompted retaliatory missile launches by Tehran towards Israel and Gulf locations housing US military facilities.

UAE officials have issued private warnings to Tehran regarding possible asset freezes and maritime actions, though there remains uncertainty regarding the timing or likelihood of implementing these steps.

Meanwhile, the US military stated that it has sunk over 30 Iranian ships during the ongoing conflict, including an Iranian drone vessel. Ballistic missile attacks carried out by Iran have dropped by 90 per cent since the start of the conflict, according to US Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of US forces in the Middle East.

