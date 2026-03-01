Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
middle east news
US-Israel Attacks Iran Live Updates: Day 2 of Operation Epic Fury sees blasts rock UAE, Kuwait

US-Israel Attacks Iran Live Updates: Day 2 of Operation Epic Fury sees blasts rock UAE, Kuwait

Business Today Desk | Updated  Mar 01, 2026, 01:58 PM IST

US-Israel Attacks Iran Live: Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a major attack by Israel and the United States, Iranian state media confirmed early Sunday, throwing the future of the Islamic Republic into doubt and raising the risk of regional instability. President Donald Trump announced the death hours earlier, saying it gave Iranians their “greatest chance” to “take back” their country.
US President Donald Trump warned Iran of unprecedented force if it retaliated as fresh blasts were were heard across the Gulf cities of Dubai, Doha, and Manama on Sunday. US President Donald Trump warned Iran of unprecedented force if it retaliated as fresh blasts were were heard across the Gulf cities of Dubai, Doha, and Manama on Sunday.

US-Israel-Iran War: Iran has launched a new round of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and several Gulf cities, after vowing retaliation for the killing of supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who had ruled the country since 1989.

Twenty-seven US bases in the region, as well as Israel’s military headquarters and a defence industries complex in Tel Aviv, were among the targets, according to an AFP report that cited Iranian state TV.

US President Donald Trump warned Iran of unprecedented force if it retaliated as fresh blasts were were heard across the Gulf cities of Dubai, Doha, and Manama on Sunday. The United States will hit ‌Iran “with a force that ⁠has never been seen before,” Trump said. 

Iranian state media announced the deaths of several high-level military officials, including armed forces chief of staff Abdolrahim Mousavi, defence minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, Revolutionary Guards chief Mohammad Pakpour, and head of the defence council Ali Shamkhani, saying they were killed “during a defence council meeting”. More names would follow, it said.

Ali Larijani, Iran’s top national security adviser, has warned “secessionist groups” they will face a harsh response if they attempt any action, and called for unity. Trump previously urged the Iranian people to “take over” the government, saying: “This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country.”

Mar 1, 2026 1:53 PM IST

US Israel Strikes On Iran: CBSE Middle East exams postponed as board to review situation

US Israel Iran War: For CBSE students in the Middle East region — including Bahrain, Kuwait, Iran, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE — the Class X and Class XII board examinations originally scheduled to begin on Monday, March 2, 2026 have been postponed. Officials say the board will review the situation on March 3, with a further update expected on March 5 on how the exams will proceed.

Mar 1, 2026 1:51 PM IST

US Israel Strikes On Iran: US Embassy in Oman issues advisory

US Israel Iran War: The US Embassy in Oman as advised its staff and all American citizens to “shelter-in-place” until further notice, citing “ongoing activity outside of Muscat”. “Find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items,” it said, in a post on X.

Mar 1, 2026 1:49 PM IST

US Israel Strikes On Iran: 8 killed in pro-Iran protest at US consulate in Pakistan

US Israel Iran War: At least eight people were killed during pro-Iran protests at the United States consulate in the Pakistan megacity of Karachi on Sunday, a rescue service spokesman told AFP.

"We have moved at least eight dead bodies to Karachi's civil hospitals, while 20 others were injured in the consulate incident," said Muhammad Amin, a spokesman for the Edhi Foundation rescue service, adding most had bullet wounds.

Hundreds of pro-Iranian protesters had tried to storm the consulate following the US-Israel strikes on Iran.

 

Mar 1, 2026 1:48 PM IST

US Israel Strikes On Iran: US releases images of Operation Epic Fury

US Israel Iran War: The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday released photographs of Operation Epic Fury, the US-Israel coordinated strikes against Iran, that targeted key government and military establishments, including the office of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Iranian President.

 