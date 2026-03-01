US-Israel Attacks Iran Live Updates: Day 2 of Operation Epic Fury sees blasts rock UAE, Kuwait

US-Israel-Iran War: Iran has launched a new round of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and several Gulf cities, after vowing retaliation for the killing of supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who had ruled the country since 1989.
Twenty-seven US bases in the region, as well as Israel’s military headquarters and a defence industries complex in Tel Aviv, were among the targets, according to an AFP report that cited Iranian state TV.
US President Donald Trump warned Iran of unprecedented force if it retaliated as fresh blasts were were heard across the Gulf cities of Dubai, Doha, and Manama on Sunday. The United States will hit Iran “with a force that has never been seen before,” Trump said.
Iranian state media announced the deaths of several high-level military officials, including armed forces chief of staff Abdolrahim Mousavi, defence minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, Revolutionary Guards chief Mohammad Pakpour, and head of the defence council Ali Shamkhani, saying they were killed “during a defence council meeting”. More names would follow, it said.
Ali Larijani, Iran’s top national security adviser, has warned “secessionist groups” they will face a harsh response if they attempt any action, and called for unity. Trump previously urged the Iranian people to “take over” the government, saying: “This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their country.”
US Israel Iran War: For CBSE students in the Middle East region — including Bahrain, Kuwait, Iran, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE — the Class X and Class XII board examinations originally scheduled to begin on Monday, March 2, 2026 have been postponed. Officials say the board will review the situation on March 3, with a further update expected on March 5 on how the exams will proceed.
US Israel Iran War: The US Embassy in Oman as advised its staff and all American citizens to “shelter-in-place” until further notice, citing “ongoing activity outside of Muscat”. “Find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items,” it said, in a post on X.
US Israel Iran War: At least eight people were killed during pro-Iran protests at the United States consulate in the Pakistan megacity of Karachi on Sunday, a rescue service spokesman told AFP.
"We have moved at least eight dead bodies to Karachi's civil hospitals, while 20 others were injured in the consulate incident," said Muhammad Amin, a spokesman for the Edhi Foundation rescue service, adding most had bullet wounds.
Hundreds of pro-Iranian protesters had tried to storm the consulate following the US-Israel strikes on Iran.
US Israel Iran War: The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday released photographs of Operation Epic Fury, the US-Israel coordinated strikes against Iran, that targeted key government and military establishments, including the office of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Iranian President.