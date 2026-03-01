US, Israel hits Iran: US rejects missile hit on USS Abraham Lincoln as Iran vows escalation 

The United States has denied Iran’s claim that it struck the USS Abraham Lincoln with ballistic missiles, dismissing the assertion as false even as fighting intensifies in the region.

US Central Command, in a post on X, wrote, "Iran’s IRGC claims to have struck USS Abraham Lincoln with ballistic missiles. LIE. The Lincoln was not hit. The missiles launched didn’t even come close. The Lincoln continues to launch aircraft in support of CENTCOM’s relentless campaign to defend the American people by eliminating threats from the Iranian regime."

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards had claimed that they attacked the American aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Gulf following US and Israeli strikes that reportedly killed the country’s supreme leader.

“The US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln was struck by four ballistic missiles,” the Guards said in a statement carried by local media, warning that “the land and sea will increasingly become the graveyard of the terrorist aggressors.”

The denial from US Central Command comes amid confirmation of American casualties in ongoing operations. The command said three service members were killed in action and five were seriously wounded during operations against Iran.

According to a statement released by US Central Command, several other personnel sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions but are already in the process of being returned to duty. The command emphasised that “major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing.”

Citing the fluid nature of the situation and respect for families, the military said it is withholding further details.

“The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified,” the statement added.