US-Israel-Iran War Live: US CENTCOM, IDF release footages of strikes on Iran; Khamenei's funeral postponed

US-Israel-Iran War: As the conflict in the Middle East enters its sixth day, new footages from the US Central Command (CENTCOM) and Israel Defence Forces (IDF) showing strikes against Iranian forces and their military apparatus across the Middle Eastern country have gone viral as Operation Epic Fury continues.

The footage by CENTCOM shows multiple precision explosions across desert and urban sites, confirming degraded Iranian air defences. As per the IDF, its Air Force destroyed a ballistic missile launcher in the Qom area, armed and prepared to fire toward Israel.

A defence system in Isfahan designed to target Israeli aircraft was also struck and eliminated in the strike. The IDF said operations are a part of broader campaign to degrade Iran's missile capabilities and strengthen Israeli air superiority in the region.



Earlier in the day, Iran launched a wave of missiles at Israel on early Thursday morning, forcing millions into bomb shelters. Israel is also carrying out heavy bombing in Tehran, news agency Reuters reported.

Republican senators voted against a motion aimed at stopping the air campaign and requiring Congress to authorise the military action, leaving President Donald Trump's power to direct the war largely unbound.

The US Senate voted 53-47 to not advance the resolution, along party lines, with only one Republican voting against the procedural motion and one Democrat supporting it.

Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the US is "accelerating, not decelerating" its war efforts against Iran as more assets head to the region, as the conflict went from Turkey to Sri Lanka after the US torpedo sunk an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, killing at least 80 people and NATO air defences destroying an Iranian ballistic missile fired towards Turkey.

The situation intensified as the influential son of Iran’s late supreme leader moved closer to taking power. His rise signals that Tehran has no intention of retreating, despite a relentless military campaign by Israel and the US that has resulted in significant casualties and destabilised international markets.