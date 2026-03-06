Business Today
Business News
world news
middle east news
US-Israel-Iran War Live: Dubai residents get warning on social media use, Tehran under heavy fire

Business Today Desk | Updated  Mar 06, 2026, 11:25 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran War Live updates: He also said that he is taking steps to make sure that the people he prefers make it through the war alive. 
Middle East War: The escalating violence has claimed over 1,230 lives in Iran, 70 in Lebanon, and roughly a dozen in Israel, with the US reporting six military fatalities.

US-Israel-Iran War: As the Middle East crisis continues to rage on for the seventh straight day, residents of Dubai have received text messages warning them about their social media usage. 

 

Besides this, Tehran is under heavy fire after Israel said that it was hitting "regime infrastructure" in a "new phase" of the war it has launched with the US against Iran. 

 

Moreover, US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he is not worried about gas prices rising in the US as a result of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. He said in an interview with Reuters, "If they rise, they rise." 

 

He added, "I don't have any concern about it." “They’ll drop very rapidly when this is over, and if they rise, they rise, but this is far more important than having gasoline prices go up a little bit.”

 

Gas prices have gone up 20 cents a gallon, or 7% in just a few days. 

 

Previously, Trump said that he wants the current leadership structure of Iran dismantled and indicated he has preferences for a "good leader" to take charge of the Islamic country.

 

Also Read: US grants 30-day waiver for Russian oil shipments to India, despite sanctions

 

The escalating violence has claimed over 1,230 lives in Iran, 70 in Lebanon, and roughly a dozen in Israel, with the US reporting six military fatalities. In the wake of Iranian retaliatory strikes, the US Embassy in Kuwait suspended operations as a security precaution.

 

Beyond the human toll, the conflict is destabilising the global economy—driving up oil prices, shaking financial markets, and creating significant bottlenecks in the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping lane.

 

Also Read: US forces likely responsible for attack on Iran school that killed 165 girl students: Report

Also Read: Maharashtra exporters face huge losses due to US-Iran war as 1,000 containers stranded at Dubai port

Middle East Conflict: Check the latest developments on BusinessToday.In

Mar 6, 2026 11:23 AM IST

US Israel Iran war news: 'He can't even appoint the mayor of New York,' Iran's Dy FM mocks Trump

While speaking at the Raisina Dialogues in New Delhi, Iran Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said, "President Trump is asking for a leadership change in Iran, while he can't even appoint the mayor of New York...Can you imagine this colonial approach? While he would like to see democracy at home, he would like to topple the democratically elected president of Iran."

 

Mar 6, 2026 11:00 AM IST

Explosions in Tehran: Key shopping street hit in intense Israeli strikes

Jomhuri Avenue, a major shopping street and one of the busiest parts of Tehran, was among the areas hit by intense Israeli bombardment on Friday morning. According to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, parts of Jomhuri Street, Jami BRT station and a house in a nearby residential area were reduced to debris. 

Earlier, the Israeli military said that it had launched a "broad-scale wave of strikes" targeting key regime infrastructure in Tehran. 

Mar 6, 2026 10:46 AM IST

Middle East crisis: Iranian leadership council, including President Pezeshkian, meets

The Iranian leadership council met and discussed how to hold a meeting of the country's Assembly of Experts, an 88-member panel which will select the nation's new Supreme Leader. The council includes President Masoud Pezeshkian, judiciary chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejehi and cleric Ayatollah Ali Reza Arafi.

According to Iranian state TV, no timeline has been provided on the selection of the Supreme Leader. No information has been given on whether the Assembly of Experts would meet in person or remotely for the vote. 

Buildings associated with the Assembly of Experts have been attacked during the raging war. 

Mar 6, 2026 10:33 AM IST

US Israel Iran conflict: Dubai residents get warning on social media use

Messages attributed to Dubai Police saying that "photographing or sharing security or critical sites, or reposting unreliable information, may result in legal action and compromise national security and stability" have been doing the rounds in Dubai. There was no elaboration of any sort in the message. 

Bahrain has also issued a similar but sterner warning to its residents. 

Mar 6, 2026 10:28 AM IST

Middle East conflict: 370 Punjabis stranded in Gulf region, says Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that 370 people from the state are stranded in the Gulf amid the escalating conflict in the region, and his government is actively coordinating with the Centre to ensure their safe return.

 

-- PTI

Mar 6, 2026 10:14 AM IST

US Israel Iran war: CBSE cancels class 10, 12 exams in Middle East

Due to the worsening conflict in the Middle East, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled all examinations scheduled from March 7-11 for class 10 students. Exams scheduled for March 2, 5, and 6, which were initially postponed, have also been cancelled. 

"The mode of declaration of results for Class X candidates in the Middle East will be notified separately in due course," the Indian Embassy's statement read. It added that exams scheduled for class 12 students on March 7 have also been postponed and that revised dates would be announced later. 

"The Board will review the situation on Saturday, 07 Marchb 2026 and issue appropriate directions regarding examinations scheduled from Monday, 09 March 2026 onwards. All Class XII students are advised to remain in close contact with their schools and follow official announcements closely." 

Mar 6, 2026 10:06 AM IST

Middle East tension: Etihad to resume limited commercial flight ops from March 6 between Abu Dhabi, key destinations

 

Mar 6, 2026 9:51 AM IST

Middle East War: IndiGo to operate 17 flights, Emirates to operate around 100 flights today

Indian budget carrier IndiGo will operate 17 departures to 8 destinations across the Middle East on Friday. Moreover, Air India Express will continue scheduled flights to and from Muscat on the same day. Additional flights are also being operated from Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah to repatriate stranded Indians. 

Source: X/@IndiGo6E
Source: X/@DDNewslive

Besides this, Emirates will operate around 100 flights today. 

Mar 6, 2026 9:44 AM IST

US Israel strikes Iran news: UAE mulls freezing Iranian assets within its banking system

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is weighing a move to freeze billions of dollars’ worth of Iranian assets held within its banking system. If implemented, the step could sharply restrict Tehran’s access to crucial foreign currency reserves and international trade channels at a time when tensions with the US and Israel have escalated militarily, according to the Wall Street Journal.

 

