US-Israel-Iran War Live: Dubai residents get warning on social media use, Tehran under heavy fire

US-Israel-Iran War: As the Middle East crisis continues to rage on for the seventh straight day, residents of Dubai have received text messages warning them about their social media usage.

Besides this, Tehran is under heavy fire after Israel said that it was hitting "regime infrastructure" in a "new phase" of the war it has launched with the US against Iran.

Moreover, US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he is not worried about gas prices rising in the US as a result of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. He said in an interview with Reuters, "If they rise, they rise."

He added, "I don't have any concern about it." “They’ll drop very rapidly when this is over, and if they rise, they rise, but this is far more important than having gasoline prices go up a little bit.”

Gas prices have gone up 20 cents a gallon, or 7% in just a few days.

Previously, Trump said that he wants the current leadership structure of Iran dismantled and indicated he has preferences for a "good leader" to take charge of the Islamic country.

The escalating violence has claimed over 1,230 lives in Iran, 70 in Lebanon, and roughly a dozen in Israel, with the US reporting six military fatalities. In the wake of Iranian retaliatory strikes, the US Embassy in Kuwait suspended operations as a security precaution.

Beyond the human toll, the conflict is destabilising the global economy—driving up oil prices, shaking financial markets, and creating significant bottlenecks in the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping lane.

