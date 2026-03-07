Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
world news
middle east news
US-Israel-Iran War Live: US set to launch its 'biggest bombing campaign' yet against Iran, says Scott Bessent

US-Israel-Iran War Live: US set to launch its 'biggest bombing campaign' yet against Iran, says Scott Bessent

Business Today Desk | Updated  Mar 07, 2026, 10:15 AM IST

US-Israel-Iran War Live updates: Normal life has taken a hit in the Middle East as residents in Dubai and Qatar have received alerts on their phones, warning them of a possible missile threat.
Middle East tension: The conflict has so far claimed more than 1,230 lives in Iran, over 70 in Lebanon, around a dozen in Israel, and 6 US troops have died. Middle East tension: The conflict has so far claimed more than 1,230 lives in Iran, over 70 in Lebanon, around a dozen in Israel, and 6 US troops have died.

West Asia crisis: As the conflict raging across West Asia enters its second week, the situation worsened after Iran launched fresh missile attacks on Israel and US bases. Normal life has taken a hit in the Middle East as residents in Dubai and Qatar have received alerts on their phones, warning them of a possible missile threat.

 

The conflict has so far claimed more than 1,230 lives in Iran, over 70 in Lebanon, around a dozen in Israel, and 6 US troops have died. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with Fox News that the US is set to launch its "biggest bombing campaign" yet against Iran. 

 

Bessent said that the strikes would aim to damage Iran's missile launchers and facilities involved in missile production. He also accused Tehran of attempting to create economic disruption, citing Iran's stronghold over the Strait of Hormuz. Missile alerts blared through Tel Aviv and parts of central Israel after the Israeli military detected another missile launch from Iran.

 

Soon after a missile aimed at northern Israel did not trigger sirens, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) warned residents in Tel Aviv, central Israel and parts of the West Bank of a new missile launch, triggering fresh sirens and instructions for civilians to seek shelter.

 

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has privately raised the idea of deploying a small number of US ground troops to Iran, according to NBC News. Trump reportedly raised the idea with White House aides and Republican officials while outlining his post-war vision for Iran. 

 

He is likely to have suggested a post-war arrangement in which Iran could cooperate with the US on oil production, just like Venezuela. Sources said that even though discussions did not involve a large-scale invasion, Trump considered sending limited troops to conduct specific strategic missions such as securing sensitive sites or conducting targeted operations. 

 

No final decision has been taken, and Trump has not issued any orders regarding a potential deployment, as per officials. 

 

Also Read: West Asia conflict may hurt Indian economy; oil, rice, gems among 15 sectors at risk, warns expert

 

Middle East conflict: Check out the latest developments on BusinessToday.In

Mar 7, 2026 10:05 AM IST

US Israel Strikes Iran News: After Trump's 'unconditional surrender' demand, Iran stresses independent leadership process

Iranian officials have dismissed recent remarks by Donald Trump suggesting an "unconditional surrender" of Tehran and that the US could influence the selection of Iran's next Supreme Leader, according to Al Jazeera. 

Iranian leaders have reaffirmed that choosing the country's Supreme Leader is solely the reponsibility of the Assembly of Experts. Tehrna has reacted with ridicule and confidence towards Trump's remarks.

Mar 7, 2026 9:56 AM IST

US Israel Iran War: Flights to Riyadh, Dammam resuming; Jeddah flight diverting

 

Mar 7, 2026 9:50 AM IST

Middle East Crisis: 'We're tracking everything,' says Pete Hegseth on reports of Russia providing intel to Iran

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told 60 Minutes that the US is tracking everything after reports suggested that Russia is providing intelligence to Iran on American positions and movements. He said, "We're tracking everything. Our commanders are aware of everything… No one’s putting us in danger."

Mar 7, 2026 9:43 AM IST

West Asia tensions: 'Minor incident,' say Dubai authorities on reports of Dubai airport attack

Authorities in Dubai said that a "minor incident" took place after debris fell after an aerial interception, Al Jazeera reported citing a statement from the Dubai Media Office. The situation was quickly brought under control and no casualties were reported, as per officials. 

They also dismissed reports and social media claims suggesting that an incident took place at Dubai International Airport, calling them inaccurate

Advertisement
Mar 7, 2026 9:35 AM IST

Iran war latest: Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude hit near Bandar Abbas

 

Mar 7, 2026 9:31 AM IST

Jerusalem Explosions: Air raid sirens blare across Jerusalem, southern Israel after Iran missile launch

The Israel Defense Forces said Iran launched another ballistic missile, triggering air raid sirens in Jerusalem and parts of southern Israel, including Beersheba. Preliminary assessments indicate the missile was intercepted by Israeli air defences, with no reported impacts or injuries. Authorities later allowed residents in affected areas to leave bomb shelters after declaring the situation safe.