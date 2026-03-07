US-Israel-Iran War Live: US set to launch its 'biggest bombing campaign' yet against Iran, says Scott Bessent

West Asia crisis: As the conflict raging across West Asia enters its second week, the situation worsened after Iran launched fresh missile attacks on Israel and US bases. Normal life has taken a hit in the Middle East as residents in Dubai and Qatar have received alerts on their phones, warning them of a possible missile threat.

The conflict has so far claimed more than 1,230 lives in Iran, over 70 in Lebanon, around a dozen in Israel, and 6 US troops have died. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with Fox News that the US is set to launch its "biggest bombing campaign" yet against Iran.

Bessent said that the strikes would aim to damage Iran's missile launchers and facilities involved in missile production. He also accused Tehran of attempting to create economic disruption, citing Iran's stronghold over the Strait of Hormuz. Missile alerts blared through Tel Aviv and parts of central Israel after the Israeli military detected another missile launch from Iran.

Soon after a missile aimed at northern Israel did not trigger sirens, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) warned residents in Tel Aviv, central Israel and parts of the West Bank of a new missile launch, triggering fresh sirens and instructions for civilians to seek shelter.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has privately raised the idea of deploying a small number of US ground troops to Iran, according to NBC News. Trump reportedly raised the idea with White House aides and Republican officials while outlining his post-war vision for Iran.

He is likely to have suggested a post-war arrangement in which Iran could cooperate with the US on oil production, just like Venezuela. Sources said that even though discussions did not involve a large-scale invasion, Trump considered sending limited troops to conduct specific strategic missions such as securing sensitive sites or conducting targeted operations.

No final decision has been taken, and Trump has not issued any orders regarding a potential deployment, as per officials.

