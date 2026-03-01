US-Israel-Iran War: 3 killed, 58 injured as UAE intercepts 165 missiles, 541 drones since Feb 28

The UAE Ministry of Defence said its air force and air defence systems have intercepted and dealt with a massive wave of Iranian projectiles since the start of the attack on February 28, 2026, including 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 541 drones.

On the second morning of the assault alone, the armed forces destroyed 20 ballistic missiles, while eight missiles fell into the sea. During the same phase, two cruise missiles and 311 drones were destroyed, though 21 drones struck civilian targets.

Since the beginning of the hostilities, 165 ballistic missiles launched from Iran were detected, of which 152 were destroyed and 13 fell into the sea. Two cruise missiles were detected and intercepted. Additionally, 541 Iranian drones were tracked, with 506 shot down, while 35 drones landed inside the country, causing material damage.

The incidents resulted in three fatalities — individuals of Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationalities. Authorities also reported 58 minor injuries among people of various nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese and Afghan origin.

The ministry indicated that debris from intercepted ballistic missiles and drones fell in various areas, leading to minor to moderate damage to civilian properties.

Affirming the capability of the UAE air force and air defence forces to address various threats, the ministry stressed its full readiness to counter any escalation, underlining that the safety of citizens, residents and visitors remains a top priority that cannot be compromised.