Tensions across the Gulf region escalated sharply on February 28 after Iran launched missile attacks targeting locations linked to US military assets, following recent strikes on Tehran by the United States and Israel.

In Qatar, air defence systems intercepted an Iranian missile, according to an official who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity. Warning sirens rang out across the country as Qatari forces deployed US-made Patriot interceptor systems to neutralise the incoming projectile. The development comes amid heightened regional unrest after Washington and Tel Aviv carried out strikes on Iran.

Footage of an Iranian ballistic missile slamming into the headquarters of the US Navy's 5th Fleet at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain earlier today. pic.twitter.com/6omkCrLy2u — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) February 28, 2026

Qatar hosts the Al-Udeid Air Base, the largest US military facility in the Middle East, making it a strategic location in the unfolding crisis. Emergency sirens were reportedly heard near the American base. In response to the deteriorating security situation, India issued an advisory urging its nationals in Qatar to remain vigilant, exercise caution, and follow official updates.

In the United Arab Emirates, authorities described the attack as a “flagrant violation” of national sovereignty and international law. The UAE said it reserves the right to respond to what it termed a serious escalation.

According to a Reuters report citing the state news agency, one person was killed in Abu Dhabi after Emirati forces intercepted Iranian missiles. Witnesses also reported hearing a loud explosion in the capital. The UAE has since joined other regional countries in closing its airspace amid the tensions.

Meanwhile, Bahrain reported that a missile attack targeted the headquarters of the US Navy’s 5th Fleet. The facility, home to the United States Fifth Fleet, is a key American naval command in the region. Authorities did not immediately provide further details about the extent of damage or casualties.

The latest exchanges mark a significant escalation in hostilities across the Gulf, raising fears of a broader regional conflict as countries brace for potential further strikes and reprisals.