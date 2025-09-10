‘Very unhappy about every aspect’: Trump after Israel attacks Hamas leaders in Qatar

Israel launched an airstrike on Qatar on Tuesday, targeting political leaders of Hamas in an escalation of its military actions in the Middle East. The strike, described by the United States as a unilateral action, aimed to eliminate key figures of the Palestinian group Hamas but resulted in significant diplomatic fallout and strained relationships with American allies.

US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction, stating he was "very unhappy about every aspect" of the Israeli attack. Trump said of the situation, "I'm not thrilled about it," highlighting the lack of coordination with the United States and potential repercussions for hostages' safety. He further mentioned, "We want the hostages back, but we're not thrilled about the way it went down today."

Qatar responded firmly, with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani condemning the attack as "state terrorism". He said, "Qatar reserves the right to respond to this blatant attack and will take all necessary measures to respond." The airstrike killed five Hamas members, including the son of exiled Gaza chief Khalil al-Hayya.

The attack drew widespread criticism. The United Arab Emirates labelled it "blatant and cowardly," while the European Union condemned it as a breach of international law. Pope Leo commented, "The entire situation is very serious,” while United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Qatar had been playing a very positive role in seeking a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas

In the aftermath, President Trump assured Qatar's emir that "such a thing will not happen again on their soil," attempting to mitigate diplomatic tensions. Despite Israel's justification, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted the strike was "entirely justified”, following a deadly incident in Jerusalem. "The days are over when terror leaders can enjoy immunity of any kind," Netanyahu said in a televised address. "I won't allow that kind of immunity to exist.”