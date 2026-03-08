West Asia conflict: UAE says it intercepted 16 ballistic missiles, 113 drones in latest Iranian attack  

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defense said the country’s air defence systems intercepted most of the missiles and drones launched by Iran on March 8, as the Gulf state continues to face sustained attacks amid the widening regional conflict.

In a statement, the ministry said air defences detected 17 ballistic missiles, of which 16 were successfully destroyed, while one missile fell into the sea before reaching the country.

It added that 117 drones were detected, with 113 intercepted, while four drones fell within the UAE’s territory.

Since the start of what the ministry described as “Iranian aggression,” the UAE says it has detected 238 ballistic missiles, of which 221 were intercepted, while 15 fell into the sea and two landed on the country’s territory.

The ministry also said 1,422 Iranian drones have been detected since the conflict escalated. Of those, 1,342 were intercepted, while 80 drones fell inside the UAE.

In addition, eight cruise missiles were detected and destroyed by the country’s air defence systems.

According to the defense ministry, the attacks have so far resulted in four deaths, involving nationals from Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh. Authorities also reported 112 cases of moderate and minor injuries among people of multiple nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian and Turkish citizens.

The ministry said the armed forces remain on high alert and prepared to respond to any threats. It stressed that the UAE will continue to take necessary measures to protect the country’s sovereignty, security and stability, while safeguarding its national interests and capabilities.

The UAE’s foreign ministry issued shortly after the country’s defence ministry said it was responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran.

In a statement, the ministry said, "The United Arab Emirates affirms that it is acting in self-defense against the brutal and unjustified Iranian aggression, which included the launch of more than 1,400 ballistic missiles and drones targeting infrastructure and civilian sites, resulting in civilian casualties. This constitutes a grave violation of international law and the UN Charter, an infringement upon the UAE’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a direct threat to its security and stability.

The UAE emphasizes that it does not seek to be drawn into any conflict or escalation, but affirms its full right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, national security, and territorial integrity, and to ensure the safety and security of its citizens and residents, based on its right to self-defense in accordance with international law and the UN charter."