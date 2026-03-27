‘10 red flags’: IDF chief warns of severe manpower crisis amid West Asia war

Israel’s top military commander has issued a stark warning that mounting operational pressure and an acute manpower shortage could push the country’s armed forces to the brink as the West Asia conflict intensifies.

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Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir told Israeli ministers that the military is under severe strain and risks “collapsing in on itself” if urgent steps are not taken to address personnel shortages and rising operational demands.

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According to a report by The Times of Israel, Zamir raised the alarm during a security cabinet meeting this week as Israel continues large-scale military operations across multiple fronts.

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“I am raising 10 red flags in front of you,” Zamir reportedly told ministers, according to a report by Channel 13 News.

“Right now, the IDF needs a conscription law, a reserve duty law, and a law to extend mandatory service,” he said, warning that without urgent legislative action the military’s ability to sustain routine missions could soon be compromised.

“Before long, the IDF will not be ready for its routine missions and the reserve system will not last,” he was quoted as saying.

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The warning comes as Israel expands its ground operations in southern Lebanon while continuing airstrikes linked to the broader campaign against Iran that began on February 28. Israeli officials have indicated that the military is preparing for a prolonged conflict across multiple theatres, with Zamir approving additional waves of strikes.

Political reactions to the warning were swift. Opposition leader Yair Lapid described the briefing as the most serious security alert in more than a decade and urged the government to mobilise additional reserve forces and address the long-running dispute over the military exemption granted to ultra-Orthodox Jewish men.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the army currently faces a shortage of roughly 20,000 soldiers and criticised the government’s handling of the security situation, accusing it of failing to provide adequate protection for the country.

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Meanwhile, former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant argued that Israel must escalate its campaign decisively. He said the current moment presents an opportunity to weaken Iran’s regional network and force a strategic settlement on terms favourable to the United States and Israel.