$119 mn in Iranian oil trade: US sanctions four Indian firms, three nationals under Trump's economic offensive

At the centre of the action is Sadashiva Overseas Limited, accused by the US Treasury of bringing in roughly USD 69 million worth of Iranian-origin petroleum products between February 2024 and June 2025, with some shipments reportedly tied to Bonjoure Commodity FZE, a firm Washington had already blacklisted.

Two more companies, PP Softtech Private Limited and Prakrutees Infra Impex India Private Limited, were each flagged for importing close to USD 25 million worth of Iranian petroleum products, pushing the combined total flagged by the US to around USD 119 million. A fourth firm, customs broker Portease Partners LLP, was named for allegedly helping move Iranian petrochemical shipments into India.

Three individuals were also named in the sanctions: PP Softtech director Prashant Garg, and Portease Partners' Indrismiya Asharafmiya Shekh and Harish Ramchandra Rangi.

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Treasury calls it an "economic D-Day"

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent framed the latest round as an effort to "tighten the noose" on Iran, describing the broader push as an "economic D-Day." The Treasury has previously called the campaign an "economic onslaught against Iran's financial connections around the globe," and has cautioned that even limited economic engagement with Iran could invite penalties.

This isn't Washington's first move against Indian firms over alleged Iran dealings; four companies were sanctioned in February, and six firms along with three Indian nationals were targeted last July. The newest list also pulls in roughly 20 China and Hong Kong-based companies and four Chinese nationals, taking the total number of entities, individuals and vessels sanctioned by the Treasury to nearly 60.

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Iran pushes back

Tehran wasted no time hitting back. Iran's Foreign Ministry branded the sanctions a violation of international law and the UN charter, warning that "no honourable state that values its sovereignty and national interests will accept the normalisation of such gross lawlessness and systematic bullying."

Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh said Iran was "fully prepared" to absorb the fresh pressure, pointing to a "two-year plan" already in place to counter it. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf went further, dismissing Washington's threats as empty posturing: "Iran's trade partners have also announced to us, both through the media and by sending messages, that they regard these statements as utterly meaningless." He added, "The Americans know that no one believes their big talk; the United States is not in a position economically to further restrict its relations with other countries." Ghalibaf argued that the US itself was paying an economic cost for the standoff and insisted sanctions wouldn't push Tehran's trade partners to walk away.

Markets read it as de-escalation

Oddly enough, the shift toward economic rather than military pressure has calmed some nerves in the oil market. Reuters cited Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, as saying the sanctions package was milder than many traders had braced for. Oil trading advisory Ritterbusch and Associates noted the pivot toward economic tools has revived hopes that Washington and Tehran could eventually return to the negotiating table, a conflict that first erupted after US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

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There are early hints of a diplomatic thaw too: Iran and Oman said this week they'd discussed setting up a "joint temporary navigational corridor" through the Strait of Hormuz, alongside a plan to clear mines from the waterway. Still, Ritterbusch cautioned that Tuesday's steep drop in oil prices may have overshot, warning of a possible rebound if Iran retaliates against US military installations in the region.