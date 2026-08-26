14 infants killed as fire breaks out in gynaecology ward of Pakistan’s PIMS Hospital

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Rescue officials initially said an air-conditioner compressor may have exploded, while a PIMS spokesperson said the blaze appeared to have been caused by a short circuit.

Rescue teams were quickly deployed to the hospital to contain the fire, evacuate people and carry out cooling operations. The Islamabad administration said six fire brigade vehicles and four ambulances participated in the rescue operation. Officials said the fire was brought under control, although cooling operations continued at the site.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about fire safety and emergency preparedness in neonatal and maternity facilities, where newborns are particularly vulnerable and cannot be evacuated without assistance.

According to the Islamabad administration, 14 of the infants who died were completely burnt. The hospital administration is expected to examine the condition of electrical systems and other safety equipment as part of the investigation.

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Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed grief over the deaths and described the loss of children as an “irreparable loss”. He directed authorities to conduct an immediate and detailed investigation into the incident, identify those responsible and take strict action.

The Prime Minister also ordered a review of fire-safety arrangements at hospitals and called for measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

An inquiry committee headed by the additional deputy commissioner general has been formed to establish how the fire started and determine responsibility. Authorities are expected to investigate the reported electrical fault or equipment failure, the ward’s fire-safety systems and the response and evacuation procedures followed during the incident.

The tragedy at PIMS, a major public healthcare facility in Pakistan’s capital, has also prompted scrutiny of safety standards in hospital wards housing newborns and other patients who require assistance during emergencies.

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(WITH PTI inputs)