2,200 Marines on the move: Is Trump quietly planning to secure Strait of Hormuz, Kharg Island?

A US warship carrying about 2,200 Marines is heading towards the Middle East, adding to speculation over whether President Donald Trump could send ground troops into Iran. Satellite images show the USS Tripoli currently in the southern Indian Ocean, close to India’s maritime region, as the conflict enters its third week, according to a report by Reuters.

Advertisement

Also read : ‘Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?’ Trump quips after Japan asks on Iran strike secrecy

On Thursday, President Donald Trump said, “I am not putting troops anywhere. If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you.” However, US security officials told the publication that he is actively considering sending thousands of troops to strengthen the offensive against Iran.

One of the biggest triggers is the Strait of Hormuz, a key route through which nearly 20% of the world’s oil and gas moves. Since the war began on February 28, Iran has largely restricted ship traffic, pushing global oil prices higher.

While some tankers — including those headed to India and Pakistan — have been allowed through, Tehran has warned Western ships of possible attacks. It has also started charging transit fees, with one tanker operator reportedly paying $2 million (around Rs 18 crore) for safe passage, according to The Financial Times.

Advertisement

Trump has urged allies to send warships to the region, but the response has been limited. That leaves US forces, including the Marines aboard the USS Tripoli, as a key option if Washington decides to act.

Officials have discussed multiple options. One is deploying Marines along Iran’s southern coast to secure the strait, especially as Iran’s naval strength has taken a hit. Another is taking control of key islands off the coast, which could serve as operational bases or pressure points.

“That creates a dome or bubble over a certain part of the strait which helps the convoys defend themselves,” security analyst Mark Cancian told CBC News.

Attention is also on Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub, which handles nearly 90% of its shipments. US strikes on March 13 hit military sites there but avoided oil facilities. Officials told Reuters that controlling the island, rather than destroying it, could be an option.

Advertisement

Another concern is Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium. More than 950 pounds is believed to remain, much of it buried under damaged facilities. Securing it would likely require troops on the ground.

The USS Tripoli carries troops from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit based in Okinawa, Japan. The unit is trained for rapid deployment, including amphibious operations, raids and air-ground combat. The ship is equipped with F-35 stealth fighter jets, MV-22 Osprey helicopters and landing craft for moving troops ashore.

Its movement comes as Trump held a closed-door meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday. Around 50,000 US troops are already stationed across the Middle East.

The USS Tripoli is expected to reach the conflict zone next week. If Trump decides to deploy ground troops, it would mark the first such US combat move in over two decades.

With Iran continuing to restrict access to Hormuz and tensions still high, US military positioning suggests preparations are underway for a possible next phase of the war.