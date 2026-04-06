45-day ceasefire, reopening of Hormuz: Iran, US receive draft proposal

Iran and the United States have received a draft proposal calling for a 45-day ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in an effort to bring an end to the ongoing war, The Associated Press reported on Monday.

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The proposal, which was sent late Sunday night, comes from mediators from Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkey who have been working to halt the conflict. The officials stated that the 45-day window would allow enough time for both countries to engage in extensive talks aimed at achieving a permanent ceasefire.

The draft proposal was delivered to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff. However, neither Iran nor the US has responded to the proposal. It remains unclear whether both sides will agree to the terms outlined in the proposal.

Must WATCH: U.S. Daring Iran Rescue Mission Saves Crew Signals First Ground Incursion And Rising Tensions

Iran has made it clear that it will continue fighting until it receives financial reparations and a guarantee that it will not face future attacks.

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US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has threatened to bomb Iranian infrastructure, including bridges and power stations, in retaliation.

On Sunday, Trump stepped up his threat to hit Iran's critical infrastructure hard if the country's government doesn't reopen Hormuz by his Monday deadline.

Trump said Tuesday will be "Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran". He also offered details of the rescue of a "seriously wounded and really brave" US service member he identified as a "respected colonel" who was missing since Iran shot down a US F-15E Strike Eagle on Friday.

The US president said the rescue was a rarely attempted type of operation because of the potential dangers. A second crew member was rescued earlier in "broad daylight" after seven hours over Iran. The war began with joint US-Israel strikes on Feb 28 and has killed thousands, shaken global markets, cut off key shipping routes and spiked fuel prices.