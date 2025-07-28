6 people killed in shooting at Bangkok's Or Tor Kor market, gunman died by suicide: Report

At least six people were killed in a shooting at a market in Bangkok on Monday, according to a police official.

The death toll includes the gunman, who died by suicide, said Charin Gopatta, Deputy Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, in a statement to Reuters.

According to the Erawan Emergency Medical Centre, which monitors hospitals in Bangkok, the victims included four security guards at the Or Tor Kor market and a woman.

Police are currently investigating the motive behind the attack in the Thai capital. “Police are investigating the motive. So far it’s a mass shooting,” AFP quoted Worapat Sukthai, deputy police chief of Bang Sue district, as saying.

Video footage of the incident, now circulating on social media, shows the suspect in a white hat, black t-shirt, and shorts. He is seen walking through the market's parking lot with a gun in one hand and a backpack slung across his chest.

According to police official Sanong Saengmani, no tourists were killed or injured in the shooting.

Situated close to Chatuchak market, Or Tor Kor—also known as O Torkor, OTK, or Or To Ko—is renowned for its high-quality agricultural produce and local food, offering fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood, and meat.

The shooting occurred amid the ongoing Thailand-Cambodia conflict. Peace talks between the two countries began on Monday in Malaysia, with both sides aiming for an “immediate” ceasefire following last week’s deadly border escalation.

Thai acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet in Putrajaya at around 3:15 p.m. local time (0715 GMT).

(With inputs from agencies)