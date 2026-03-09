'9 days into Operation Epic Mistake': Iran threatens 'many surprises' for US, signals escalation

Escalating tensions in the Middle East have triggered fresh warnings from Iran, raising fears of a major disruption to global energy supplies and a sharp spike in oil prices.

Senior Iranian officials say Tehran is prepared to retaliate if its oil and nuclear infrastructure comes under attack, while also cautioning that continued military pressure could push crude prices well beyond current levels.

Seyed Abbas Araghchi issued the latest warning in a post on the social media platform X, where he described potential US strikes on Iran as an “epic mistake.” He suggested that Tehran is ready for further escalation and hinted at retaliatory actions if strategic facilities are targeted.

9 days into Operation Epic Mistake, oil prices have doubled while all commodities are skyrocketing. We know the U.S. is plotting against our oil and nuclear sites in hopes of containing huge inflationary shock. Iran is fully prepared.



And we, too, have many surprises in store. pic.twitter.com/UNQu0fVZE2 — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 9, 2026

The warning comes amid rising tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel, with fears that the conflict could expand into a wider regional confrontation that threatens one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

Shipping risks in the Strait of Hormuz

Iranian officials also cautioned commercial shipping to exercise extreme caution while passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway through which nearly a fifth of the world’s oil supply normally flows.

Esmail Baghaei warned that tankers navigating the strait “must be very careful” as the security situation deteriorates.

“As long as the situation is insecure, I think all tankers, all maritime navigation, must be very careful,” Baghaei said.

The spokesperson also defended Iran’s strikes on Gulf states hosting American military installations, arguing that attacks targeting US “military bases and assets” in the region are legitimate under international law.

The heightened security risks have already shaken energy markets, with crude prices surging as traders factor in the possibility of supply disruptions or shipping blockades in the Gulf.

Iran warns of $200 oil

Meanwhile, the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a stark warning that oil prices could surge dramatically if regional tensions continue to escalate.

Speaking on Iranian state television, Ebrahim Zolfaghari cautioned that continued attacks on Iranian infrastructure could trigger retaliation that disrupts global energy flows.

“If you can tolerate oil at more than $200 per barrel, continue this game,” Zolfaghari said, urging neighboring countries to pressure Washington and Tel Aviv to halt military operations.

The comments highlight growing concerns that the conflict could spiral into a broader regional crisis involving key energy-producing states in the Gulf.

Markets already on edge

Global oil markets have already reacted sharply to the escalating hostilities. Brent crude prices have surged toward $120 per barrel, their highest level in years, as traders price in the risk of supply disruptions across the Middle East.

Energy analysts warn that any prolonged disruption to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz could send prices soaring further, intensifying inflationary pressures worldwide and posing a major challenge for energy-importing economies.