US President Donald Trump issued a chilling warning on Truth Social on Tuesday, stating, "A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don't want that to happen, but it probably will." He followed up with a statement expressing hope for a "revolutionarily wonderful" outcome.

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Trump, who had previously called on Iran to reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz or face total devastation, continued to escalate tensions in his latest remarks. "However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS?" Trump added, stressing that the outcome of the current crisis could mark "one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World."

"47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!" he added.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have, however, announced that all restraints in targeting US and regional infrastructure would end. Iran warned that it would strike infrastructure in a manner that could deprive both the US and its allies of oil and gas resources for years.

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Trump has set a deadline for Iran, threatening to destroy key infrastructure if Tehran does not reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz. He issued the threat in a Truth Social post on Sunday and doubled down on his demands during a press conference in the White House on Monday.

The deadline for Tehran's compliance is Tuesday at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (Wednesday, 5:30 AM IST).

"A lot of people are affected by this, but we're giving them till tomorrow, 8:00 eastern time. And after that, they're going to have no bridges, they're going to have no power plants, stone ages, yeah, stone ages," Trump said during the briefing at White House.